Latin Business Association Partners with the Coalition to Protect Cardroom Communities to Oppose Harmful Attorney General Regulations that will Disproportionately Affect Latino Communities and Businesses

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latin Business Association (LBA), representing more than 800,000 Latino-owned businesses across California, announced today it is joining forces with the Coalition to Protect Cardroom Communities to oppose cardroom regulations proposed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The LBA says the regulations would have a disproportionately harmful impact on Latino communities in cities such as Hawaiian Gardens, Commerce, and Bell Gardens, where cardrooms provide much of the local tax base, fund vital city services, and support thousands of jobs.

“These regulations are not just anti-business, they’re anti-community,” said Ruben Guerra, Chairman of the Latin Business Association. “Latino cities depend on the jobs and revenue cardrooms create. If these rules go through, local budgets, small businesses, and working families will all pay the price.”

California’s cardrooms are legal, highly regulated businesses that generate millions in local tax revenue each year and pay for police, fire, parks, housing, and community programs.

In Hawaiian Gardens, 70% of the city’s general fund comes from cardroom taxes.

In Bell Gardens, cardroom revenue makes up half the city budget.

In Commerce, it accounts for 40% of the general fund.

Thousands of Latino workers and small business owners like vendors, service providers, and hospitality employees all rely on the industry for steady income.

“Attorney General Bonta’s regulations threaten to wipe out decades of economic progress in our communities,” Guerra said. “We’re asking him to withdraw these regulations and meet with the people whose livelihoods are on the line.”

About the Latin Business Association (LBA)

The Latin Business Association is the unifying voice of Latino businesses across California. For over 50 years, the LBA has empowered its members, partners, and supporters—advocating for more than 800,000 Latino-owned businesses statewide and creating opportunities that strengthen their competitiveness and expand their economic impact.

About the Coalition to Protect Cardroom Communities

The Coalition to Protect Cardroom Communities represents local communities, small business owners, cardroom workers, and advocates dedicated to defending California’s historic cardrooms and card-playing traditions. The Coalition stands for protecting jobs and promoting fair, balanced, and transparent regulations that serve community interests—not political agendas.