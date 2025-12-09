SonicEdge and Earfab Partner to Shape the Future of Personalized Audio and Hearing Wellness

BINYAMINA-GIV’AT ADA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SonicEdge, a pioneer in micro-acoustic innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Earfab, the innovator of custom-fit hearing technology, to co-develop a new generation of personalized audio solutions that unite comfort, precision, and hearing safety.

By combining SonicEdge’s high-performance MEMS speaker-in-chip technology with Earfab’s custom-fit eartips – crafted using its proprietary earfabSCAN 3D smartphone scanning platform – the collaboration delivers a first-of-its-kind experience that redefines in-ear performance. The joint solution provides a perfect acoustic seal for enhanced sound fidelity, improved active noise cancellation, and long-term listening comfort – without compromising hearing health.

“At SonicEdge, we believe that better sound should also mean better well-being,” said Moti Margalit, CEO of SonicEdge. “By integrating Earfab’s precision-fit technology with our high-performance MEMS, we’re enabling our customers to create a new class of in-ear products that deliver audiophile-grade sound with everyday comfort and safety.”

The partnership addresses a growing demand for hearing-safe, high-performance in-ear audio tailored to each user. Earfab’s distributed manufacturing network enables users worldwide to scan their ears remotely and receive locally produced, perfectly matched eartips – minimizing waste, reducing cost, and ensuring accessibility at scale.

Jesper Aaris-Winther, CEO of Earfab, added, “Our collaboration with SonicEdge accelerates the transformation from traditional hearing protection to fully integrated hearing wellness. Together, we’re enabling global access to custom-fit audio products that balance performance, protection, and personalization.”

This collaboration marks a major advancement in scalable custom-fit manufacturing for the audio industry. SonicEdge’s compact MEMS pair seamlessly with Earfab’s digital scanning and distributed production model, offering manufacturers and OEMs a complete, end-to-end personalization solution.

To learn more about the SonicEdge x Earfab partnership and upcoming product innovations, visit https://sonicedge.io/

About SonicEdge

Founded by Moti Margalit, PhD and Ari Mizrachi in 2019, SonicEdge is transforming the audio industry with revolutionary miniature speakers based on proven silicon technology. As pioneers in advanced sound generation, Sonic Edge creates breakthrough audio solutions that pack more performance into incredibly small spaces. The approach builds on the same reliable silicon technology that powers billions of smart devices worldwide, from phones to cars, enabling us to produce high-quality audio products at scale. The technology gets better with each generation, doubling sound output from the same tiny space every two years. By combining multiple audio functions into single, compact packages, Sonic Edge continually improves both performance and design possibilities. SonicEdge keeps pushing what’s possible in audio technology, delivering solutions that combine amazing sound quality with groundbreaking new features in ever-smaller designs.

About Earfab

Earfab is a pioneering hearing tech company founded in 2020. We specialize in delivering custom in-ear solutions including hearing protection, communication earpieces, and audio devices through our proprietary earfabSCAN app and distributed production network. Our mission is to bridge audio fidelity, comfort, and hearing health, enabling immersive listening experiences without compromise.