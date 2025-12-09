CFEX Launches Energy Portfolio Management Solution for AI Data Centers and EV Charging Networks, and Announces Partnership with Evie Networks

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFEX, Inc., announced today the general availability of its Energy Portfolio Management Platform for AI data centers and EV charging networks. CFEX also disclosed that Evie Networks, the leading EV fast-charging network in Australia, has deployed CFEX’s energy portfolio management solution over the past year to manage its energy contracts and settle energy costs with site hosts, as it seeks to roll out EV charging stations quickly.

"We are honored to have worked closely with Evie Networks to improve its energy contract management, settlement and optimization capabilities, helping it remove barriers to site integration to deliver more EV charging sites,” said Jian Zhang, Founder and CEO of CFEX. “Energy scarcity and cost increases represent existential threats to the business models of many large energy users. We launch our energy portfolio management solution today to enable EV charging networks, AI data centers, and other large energy users to build and operate a portfolio of in-front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter energy supplies to access energy quickly, settle financials with suppliers accurately, and optimize costs effectively.”

Driven by AI workloads, data centers’ energy demand outpaces grid capacity. As such, AI data centers are building a portfolio of all-of-the-above energy supplies, including behind-the-meter generation and storage resources, in-front-of-the-meter capacities sourced from third-party suppliers, as well as the traditional grid connection. Leveraging its founders’ experience in utility tariff management and billing software for over a decade, CFEX’s Energy Portfolio Management Platform has been developed to address these business needs by enabling data center operators to manage energy supply contracts, settle financials with suppliers and to optimize energy costs through negotiating better contracts, intelligently dispatching the AI workloads to the least-cost time and locations, and efficiently managing behind-the-meter storage and generation resources.

About CFEX, Inc.

Through management of bilateral energy contracts, CFEX automates transactions between buyers and sellers and streamlines revenue operations and optimization for sellers, and energy portfolio management and decarbonization for buyers. By automating otherwise manual processes, CFEX improves operational efficiency, minimizes transaction costs and errors, increases auditability, and optimizes costs and revenue for energy buyers and sellers. CFEX is the trademark of CFEX, Inc. For more details, see www.cfexcloud.com.