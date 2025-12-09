CoreWeave Expands Mission Control to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced expanded functionality for Mission Control, its unified operating standard used by enterprise technology teams to run large-scale AI workloads efficiently, securely, and reliably. Mission Control is the central orchestrator that monitors GPU fleets, manages node and fleet lifecycles, and accelerates issue detection and troubleshooting - bringing security, talent services, and observability together in a single system.

Available on the CoreWeave AI Cloud platform, builders can now access new capabilities including immediate, verifiable visibility into every access event within a CoreWeave environment, and diagnose and resolve bottlenecks impacting distributed training performance.

“Mission Control gives enterprises the first true operating standard for AI at production scale,” said Peter Salanki, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of CoreWeave. “It unifies the entire stack so every layer is visible, every issue is surfaced early, and every insight is actionable. No other AI cloud provides this level of depth from metal to model. With one place to see what is happening and why, teams can resolve issues quickly and keep their workloads running at full performance while they focus on deploying innovation.”

CoreWeave Mission Control provides comprehensive, real-time visibility into GPU, network, and storage performance so teams can understand system behavior and maintain consistent and secure performance across their environments. It also brings together CoreWeave’s security foundation, including identity and access controls, compliance logging, and secure audit log delivery to customer SIEMs. Mission Control continuously evaluates the health of GPUs and nodes, initiates automated triage when issues surface and, when needed, routes incidents directly to experts within CoreWeave’s operations teams. These capabilities shorten detection and repair cycles, strengthen reliability, and help sustain high-throughput training and inference across large distributed systems.

The expanded Mission Control release includes the following new capabilities:

Telemetry Relay streams audit and access logs from CoreWeave services into a customer’s SIEM or observability tools. Delivery is buffered for reliability and backed by strict service level objectives. It supports multi-destination routing at launch.





streams audit and access logs from CoreWeave services into a customer’s SIEM or observability tools. Delivery is buffered for reliability and backed by strict service level objectives. It supports multi-destination routing at launch. GPU Straggler Detection provides rank-level visibility inside distributed training jobs and identifies the exact GPU or node causing a Straggler. It replaces guesswork with Grafana overlays and alert templates that point directly to the root cause. GPU Straggler Detection integrates with existing observability tools and is powered by NVIDIA Collective Communications Library signals with rich labels for correlation.





provides rank-level visibility inside distributed training jobs and identifies the exact GPU or node causing a Straggler. It replaces guesswork with Grafana overlays and alert templates that point directly to the root cause. GPU Straggler Detection integrates with existing observability tools and is powered by NVIDIA Collective Communications Library signals with rich labels for correlation. Mission Control Agent transforms the Mission Control operating standard into a conversational assistant that teams can interact with directly. Mission Control has always provided reliability and insight behind the scenes. Now those capabilities can surface instantly to help users understand system behavior, troubleshoot faster, and turn complex telemetry into clear, actionable guidance.

As enterprises scale their AI workloads, they face increasing pressure to guarantee uptime, validate security and compliance, and resolve performance issues with precision. Mission Control addresses these challenges with immediate, verifiable visibility into every access event within a CoreWeave environment, and diagnose and resolve bottlenecks impacting distributed training performance. It establishes a single operational standard that grows with the complexity and size of modern AI development.

“At Grafana Labs, we’re focused on helping organizations understand and optimize the performance of their most complex systems,” said Ash Mazhari, Vice President of Corporate Development at Grafana Labs. “That’s why we’re proud to formally partner with CoreWeave on Mission Control, which raises the bar for observability in AI infrastructure by giving teams unified, real-time insight into GPU performance, access activity, and distributed training behavior. By combining CoreWeave’s high-performance AI cloud with Grafana’s enterprise-grade observability platform, organizations can troubleshoot with precision and maintain reliability at massive scale. We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with CoreWeave to help customers run mission-critical AI workloads with confidence.”

CoreWeave Mission Control is available today across the CoreWeave AI Cloud platform. Telemetry Relay is generally available, and both GPU Straggler Detection and the Mission Control Agent are in Preview. Enterprises may request a Mission Control Review to map their environments to the standard and receive a tailored activation plan.

CoreWeave’s technology teams consistently set new standards for performance, demonstrated by the company’s industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads. CoreWeave is the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, considered the definitive rating system for AI cloud performance, efficiency and reliability.

Learn more about CoreWeave’s Mission Control in this blog from Corey Sanders, Senior Vice President of Product.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.