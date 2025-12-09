athenahealth Collaborates with Microsoft to Offer Microsoft Dragon Copilot as Ambient Notes Option, Enhancing Choice and Flexibility for Ambulatory Clinicians

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices and systems nationwide, today announced a partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft Dragon Copilot is joining athenaOne’s Ambient Notes, a fully-integrated AI-driven ambient solution that simplifies documentation for ambulatory clinicians. Available in the first half of 2026, Microsoft Dragon Copilot will be embedded directly into athenaOne as the latest ambient model for clinicians to choose from. athenaOne is the only EHR that allows individual clinicians within a practice to choose the ambient model that best suits the way they practice – all as part of a single contract. This latest collaboration underscores athenahealth’s ongoing commitment to offering clinicians flexible, choice-driven tools tailored to their unique needs.

“Ambient technology is transforming how care is documented and delivered, freeing clinicians to focus more on their patients. At athenahealth, we champion an open ecosystem – easy, flexible and choice-driven,” said Paul Brient, chief product and operations officer for athenahealth. “We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft Dragon Copilot to bring our customers a powerful new option.”

Microsoft Dragon Copilot will be integrated into athenahealth’s Ambient Notes solution, giving all athenaOne users the option to utilize this leading ambient technology directly within athenaOne. With Ambient Notes, clinicians can activate ambient listening during patient visits and receive secure, AI-generated clinical notes drafted within seconds — ready for review and editing to ensure accuracy.

“At Microsoft, we’ve long been committed to empowering clinicians with our Dragon technology that simplifies their workflows and restores time for patient care,” said Kenneth Harper, General Manager, Dragon Product Management, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. “Building on our long-term strategic collaboration with athenahealth, we are now bringing Microsoft’s Dragon ambient technology, which is already in use at over 650 healthcare organizations, to athenahealth’s customers so that their clinicians can fully concentrate on delivering exceptional patient care while significantly reducing the administrative burden of clinical documentation.”

athenahealth’s Ambient Notes solution is currently available to the 170,000+ clinicians on the athenaOne network and has seen adoption across nearly 50 specialties.

