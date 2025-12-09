name.com API Fuels a New Era of Web Building with Key Partnerships

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--name.com, the domain platform that makes building simple at any scale, today announced partnerships and product integrations with cloud platform leaders Bolt, Netlify, Replit, and Vercel.

These industry-leading platforms are fueling innovation across the global developer community by making advanced, AI-driven app development accessible to everyone. With the name.com API, domain registration and setup are built directly into development tools, shortening the path from production to publication.

Traditional domain registration often forces developers and creators to leave their workflow, slowing progress and adding unnecessary complexity. The name.com API solves this by enabling quick registration, instant search, and seamless deployment within existing tools. Through strategic partnerships and its industry-first API, name.com helps product and engineering teams launch faster, reduce maintenance, and simplify infrastructure. This leads to measurable results, including higher conversion rates, improved customer lifetime value, and lower operational costs.

“Millions of domains have been published through Netlify with the name.com API, and it’s been a steady part of how our users publish," said Mathias Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify. "The name.com team has consistently made the domain side of the workflow simpler. We’re glad to keep building on a partnership that helps developers get their projects on the web with less friction."

“We’re focused on making domain management as effortless as possible,” said Sammy Ahmed, VP and General Manager at name.com. “The name.com API and integration with these development platforms represent a major step toward that goal. By embedding our services directly into the tools developers use every day, we're helping innovators launch their ideas as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Key partnership highlights include the following:

Bolt : Bolt Cloud is a unified platform for building and scaling applications to millions of users. Building on an existing partnership with Netlify, the name.com API integration ensures domains and hosting are core features of the Bolt experience, alongside capabilities like unlimited databases and secure payments.

: Bolt Cloud is a unified platform for building and scaling applications to millions of users. Building on an existing partnership with Netlify, the name.com API integration ensures domains and hosting are core features of the Bolt experience, alongside capabilities like unlimited databases and secure payments. Netlify : Netlify uses the name.com API to offer built-in domain registration inside the Netlify dashboard, helping developers launch custom domains without leaving their workflow.

: Netlify uses the name.com API to offer built-in domain registration inside the Netlify dashboard, helping developers launch custom domains without leaving their workflow. Replit : Integrated directly into the Replit workflow, the name.com API allows creators and developers to register and manage domains without leaving their environment, drastically speeding up the time it takes to secure and deploy an application.

: Integrated directly into the Replit workflow, the name.com API allows creators and developers to register and manage domains without leaving their environment, drastically speeding up the time it takes to secure and deploy an application. Vercel: Vercel rebuilt its entire domain experience from the ground up, selecting name.com as its registrar. The new architecture allowed Vercel to show hundreds of results at a time, increased performance for instant searches, and optimized pricing that offered up to 50% savings on high demand TLDs.

The name.com API is designed with both the developer experience (DX) and future agent experience (AX) at its core, making integration fast, flexible, and intuitive for partners. Each partnership is supported by custom integrations and purpose-built features, ensuring the name.com API adapts to diverse platform needs. Built on industry-standard OpenAPI specifications, the platform ensures straightforward onboarding, allowing developers to build and deploy at speed and scale.

The name.com API’s AI-ready foundation, including support for emerging frameworks like the Model Context Protocol (MCP), opens new possibilities for AI agents to seamlessly interact with domain services. Recent feature launches, such as zone checker, TLD requirements, and webhooks further streamline automation and compliance, empowering partners to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable domain management solutions.

Learn more about name.com’s AI-native registrar capabilities and the name.com API by visiting the www.name.com/nameapi.

