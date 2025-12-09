Syncurrent Partners with the Massachusetts Municipal Association to Improve Access to State and Federal Funding Opportunities Across the Region

MARQUETTE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncurrent, a government technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA) that will make the Syncurrent platform available as a resource for all 351 Massachusetts municipalities to easily identify, qualify for, and pursue state and federal funding opportunities.

More than $1 trillion in grant funding is available annually, but many local governments and tribal nations lack the resources to navigate complex grant processes. Syncurrent's AI platform automates this challenge, delivering tailored lists of relevant federal and state funding opportunities that governments are eligible for.

“We're proud to partner with Syncurrent because we're strong believers in AI's potential to transform how we serve our communities,” said Katie McCue, Deputy Executive Director at the Massachusetts Municipal Association. “Our goal is simple: make funding more accessible to all our members. We think this partnership can help us get there, and we're excited to be early adopters of solutions that help us work smarter.”

“We're incredibly grateful for this partnership with the Massachusetts Municipal Association,” said Dhruv C. Patel, CEO and Co-founder at Syncurrent. “It reflects how collaboration, not competition, builds stronger outcomes for local governments. Our goal is to demonstrate to other municipalities that Syncurrent is a partner who truly grasps your specific challenges and can grow alongside your community.”

This announcement follows a recent partnership with the Michigan Municipal League and the State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity that was established earlier this year.

The partnership with the MMA operates under a revenue-sharing model, with the MMA supporting market adoption, while Syncurrent provides the platform and technology. This framework is designed to scale as Syncurrent expands to additional municipal markets, facilitating access to funding opportunities nationwide.

About Syncurrent

Founded in 2022, Syncurrent is a government technology startup designed to reduce the time and effort spent pursuing grant funding for local and tribal governments. Syncurrent’s technology, which blends collaboration, AI, and strategic federal and state partnerships, is built to be the preferred funding tool for governments nationwide. For more information, visit www.syncurrent.com.