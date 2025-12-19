SOLUM and i-charging Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global e-Mobility Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUM announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with i-charging, a leading innovator in electric mobility technology, to strengthen collaboration in next-generation product development, global market expansion, and sustainable e-mobility solutions.

As part of this expanded partnership, Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, and his leadership team visited SOLUM's manufacturing hub in Vietnam to explore deeper areas of cooperation. The visit highlighted SOLUM's advanced production capabilities — including precision quality control, intelligent automation, and scalable manufacturing capacity — reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner in the rapidly growing e-mobility industry.

Building on i-charging's recent adoption of SOLUM's Power Module for its latest EV chargers, both companies focused discussions on developing innovative products and strengthening long-term cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for the future of sustainable mobility.

Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, stated:

"At i-charging, innovation begins with people, and so do partnerships. We are delighted to connect SOLUM, i-charging, and end customers into one partnership built on trust and respect. When technology is created through human connection, it becomes more flexible, more meaningful, and better aligned with real-world needs. We believe that long-term partnerships and a shared sense of purpose will define the future of e-mobility."

DongKyun Ryu, EVP and Head of the ANP Solution Biz. Division at SOLUM, added:

"We are pleased to share a common vision with i-charging in pursuing people-centered innovation through this expanded partnership. Together, we aim to go beyond business growth, creating sustainable, forward-looking solutions driven by human-centered innovation, and contributing to the advancement of global mobility."

SOLUM and i-charging remain committed to advancing sustainable, efficient, and reliable charging solutions that support the world's transition toward cleaner and smarter mobility.

About i-charging

i-charging was born in 2019 from the desire to create technology-based products, enhancing innovation, differentiation, design, and quality within the most sophisticated segments of electric mobility infrastructure.

Aiming to be a technological reference in the electric mobility sector, it believes in the possibility of achieving more sustainably by adopting new tools and methodologies and leveraging its know-how with global ambition.

For more information, please visit www.i-charging.tech.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a global leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across retail and mobility sectors. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower businesses to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world. For more information, please visit https://www.solum-group.com/.