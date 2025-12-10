NetJets to Bring Starlink High-Speed Connectivity to Fleet

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetJets, the global leader in private aviation, and Starlink have entered into an agreement to bring high-speed in-flight connectivity to 600 aircraft across NetJets’ global fleet by the end of 2026, unlocking a new level of productivity and exceptional travel experiences in the air.

“This agreement with Starlink positions NetJets to continue delivering exceptional travel experiences for our Owners and their guests,” said Patrick Gallagher, President, NetJets Aviation. “With Starlink, travel is elevated with reliable connectivity whether our Owners are flying for business or leisure—as seamless connectivity is critical to the experience our Owners need and deserve.”

This multi-year, service level agreement paves the way for NetJets to quickly and seamlessly outfit its aircraft across the U.S. and Europe, with installation beginning as early as this month.

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, gaming, and more. With over 8,000 satellites in orbit, Starlink delivers on reliability, speeds up to 500 Mbps, coverage across global routes, and availability even in the most remote locations.

Jason Fritch, VP of Starlink Enterprise Sales, SpaceX said: “With Starlink onboard your NetJets flight, you’ll be able to boost productivity, have seamless video calls, stream on demand, and game just as you can do on the ground. We’re excited to level up the NetJets travel experience and maintain our commitment to deliver exceptional connectivity from 40,000 feet.”

Starlink will be installed on Cessna Citation Latitudes, Embraer Praetor 500s, Cessna Citation Longitudes, Bombardier Challenger 350s, Bombardier Challenger 650s, and the entire Bombardier Global fleet in the U.S., as well as on Bombardier Challenger 650s and Bombardier Global aircraft based in Europe.

About NetJets

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners and QS Security, offers a variety of customizable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services and specialized security services.

About Starlink

Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.