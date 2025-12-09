Subscriptions are Reshaping the Ecommerce Landscape. Recurly Deepens Shopify Partnership to Lead the Shift.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recurly, the subscription growth platform, today announced an expanded investment in the Shopify ecosystem as ecommerce brands increasingly shift toward recurring revenue models to strengthen margins, improve lifetime value, and create more predictable growth.

As part of this investment, Recurly Commerce has been recognized as a Shopify Plus Technology Partner, a designation awarded after Shopify’s full review of security, performance, infrastructure, and product quality. The designation validates Recurly as a trusted, scalable subscription solution available to Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants.

Ecommerce Is Entering a Subscription Boom

With acquisition costs rising and the economics of single-transaction commerce becoming more challenging, Shopify brands are investing heavily in subscription programs that drive stronger retention and higher customer lifetime value. Recurly Commerce is built for this shift, giving merchants a flexible, enterprise-ready subscription engine that supports advanced use cases across replenishment, memberships, mixed-cart subscriptions, prepaid programs, and digital and physical goods.

Proven Results for Shopify Brands

Shopify merchants using Recurly Commerce are seeing strong early performance. Over the last year, Recurly’s revenue recovery engine helped commerce brands recover over $5 million in revenue that would otherwise have been lost, contributing to $345 million in processed GMV.

This announcement comes just one month before Recurly releases its highly-anticipated 2026 State of Subscriptions Report. This annual benchmark for subscription success contains essential data and full insight to inform commerce strategies and accelerate subscriber growth in the year ahead.

“Moen is committed to helping homeowners protect their homes from in-home flooding by purchasing our leading leak detection device, the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff - but some homeowners have said that they would prefer to make low monthly payments instead of one upfront payment,” said Jeff Barnes, Vice President of Affinity Partnerships at Moen. “For that reason, we created the ‘Moen Leak Protection Service™’ which allows homeowners to opt in to an affordable monthly payment plan at no additional cost, versus paying for the device entirely upfront. We partnered with Recurly Commerce to help us make it easy for all homeowners to enjoy this level of ongoing premium leak protection via a convenient monthly subscription - and it made all the difference!"

Recurly and Shopify: A Stronger Path Forward

The Shopify Plus Technology Partner designation strengthens Recurly’s alignment with Shopify’s fast-growing commerce ecosystem and reinforces the platform’s readiness for brands that require trust, security, and scale.

Later this quarter, Recurly Commerce will launch customizable bundles, allowing Shopify merchants to offer flexible or fixed-price, shopper-curated subscription boxes. Early 2026 will bring next-generation payment recovery enhancements that further strengthen retention and recurring revenue performance.

“Shopify brands are driving the next wave of subscription innovation,” said Jonas Flodh, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Recurly. “Being recognized as a Shopify Plus Technology Partner underscores the strength of our platform and our commitment to helping merchants grow recurring revenue with confidence and flexibility.”

About Recurly

Recurly is the subscription growth and billing platform trusted by thousands of brands across digital media, streaming, ecommerce, SaaS, publishing, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Broomfield, CO, Medellín, and London, Recurly powers subscriber growth for global enterprises including Paramount+, Alaska Airlines, Sling, FabFitFun, and Sprout Social. Learn more at www.recurly.com.