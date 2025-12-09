G Adventures Selects Propellic as Digital Advertising Agency of Record

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G Adventures, the pioneer in community tourism and the world’s largest small-group adventure travel company, has appointed Propellic, the travel-focused performance marketing agency, to manage its global digital advertising initiatives.

The partnership underscores G Adventures’ commitment to innovation and growth in the travel sector. By leveraging Propellic’s expertise in paid media, AI-driven search visibility, and digital performance marketing, G Adventures aims to expand its reach, inspire new travelers, and strengthen its leadership position in the adventure travel market.

“Travel is about connection, impact, and transformation,” said Sarah Mainprize, VP Global Marketing at G Adventures. “We do things differently at G Adventures and we were seeking a partner who was not just an expert in digital marketing, but who also understood the travel industry and the mindset of today’s explorers but could also embrace G Adventures’ unique way of doing things. Propellic stood out for their proven results in travel marketing, their creative approach and their ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible with digital advertising.”

Propellic, recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America, has built a reputation as one of the top travel marketing agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in helping travel brands grow through strategic paid media campaigns, SEO, and AI search visibility solutions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with G Adventures, a brand that has redefined what travel can mean for individuals and communities worldwide,” said Brennen Bliss, Founder and CEO of Propellic. “Our mission is to help travel brands like G Adventures maximize visibility and connect meaningfully with travelers. Together, we’ll drive growth and create measurable impact in the adventure travel space.”

The partnership will initially focus on scaling G Adventures’ digital advertising strategy across North America and international markets, with an emphasis on performance-driven campaigns that inspire travelers to discover the world through G Adventures’ unique small-group tours.

About G Adventures

Founded in 1990, G Adventures is more than just a travel company - it's a community, committed to changing lives through travel. As a leader in community tourism with more than 1,000 life-changing trips across 100+ countries on all seven continents, G Adventures helps travelers connect deeply with the people, cultures, landscapes, and wildlife that make each place so unforgettable — all while having the time of their lives.

About Propellic

Propellic is the leading full-service travel marketing agency, leveraging AI across brand, creative, search engine optimization and LLM optimization (GEO), paid media, analytics, and performance marketing to grow travel brands worldwide. Propellic has partnered with leading destinations, tour operators, and hospitality brands, and was recently ranked among the top 100 fastest-growing marketing firms in the United States by Inc Magazine.