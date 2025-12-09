Cabinetworks Group Celebrates Ongoing Partnership With the Gary Sinise Foundation

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabinetworks Group, the country’s largest privately owned cabinet manufacturer, recently celebrated its ongoing partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports and honors America's veterans, first responders and their families through various programs.

To date, the manufacturer has donated cabinetry to 15 homes for wounded heroes Share

Through R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), the foundation builds 100% specially adapted mortgage-free smart homes for the most severely wounded heroes. Cabinetworks has been a partner to the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2023, providing free cabinetry for these homes to outfit rooms, including the kitchen, bathroom, laundry, mudroom, home office and anywhere that cabinetry can improve the way the family lives in the home.

In celebration of Veterans Day, Cabinetworks Group CEO Jeff Jackson, along with 19 veterans and six additional team members from the manufacturer’s Culpeper and Mount Jackson, Virginia plants, boarded two buses to attend a home dedication event honoring wounded hero U.S. Army Captain (Ret.) Tyson Quink in Leesburg, Virginia.

“A thoughtfully designed kitchen can change the way a family lives in their home, and for a severely wounded veteran, it can restore a profound sense of independence and dignity,” said Jeff Jackson, CEO of Cabinetworks Group. “For a wounded veteran, being able to cook a meal, clean up with ease, or simply move comfortably through their own home isn’t just about convenience — it’s about feeling whole and connected to everyday life again. We are deeply honored to donate cabinetry and stand alongside the Gary Sinise Foundation in supporting our nation’s heroes. Being here with U.S. Army Captain (Ret) Tyson Quink and his family reinforces why this work is so important, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help welcome them into a home designed to support their independence and filled with possibilities for the years ahead.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, Cabinetworks Group team members traveled to Cedar Hill, Tennessee for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 100th home dedication ceremony honoring wounded hero Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Joe Bowser.