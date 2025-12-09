Team Cymru and The Vertex Project Partner to Enable Real-Time Threat Visibility with Synapse

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Cymru today announced a new integration with The Vertex Project to bring Team Cymru’s Pure Signal Data Ocean directly into Synapse Enterprise, Vertex’s Central Intelligence System, designed to help security and intelligence teams unify data, accelerate investigations, and improve response times. The new Synapse Power-Up for Team Cymru enables analysts to access near-real-time global threat visibility directly within Synapse Enterprise, giving organizations a faster and more efficient way to understand risk, enrich investigations, and respond to active threats.

For years, Team Cymru’s Pure Signal intelligence has helped organizations identify malicious infrastructure, accelerate investigations, and monitor external risks before they become business-impacting incidents. By integrating Pure Signal directly into Synapse Enterprise, analysts can now access this high-fidelity intelligence without switching tools, connecting data manually, or managing fragmented workflows. The result is quicker threat recognition, smoother investigations, and a more complete view of the risk landscape.

“Security teams are inundated with alerts and fragmented intelligence, and they need clarity the moment a potential issue arises,” said Richard Dufty, Chief Commercial Officer at Team Cymru. “Integrating Pure Signal into Synapse Enterprise gives analysts the real-time context they need to understand what matters, triage threats more accurately, and act quickly. It brings together high-quality visibility and a powerful analytical engine in a way that significantly improves security outcomes.”

The Vertex Project’s Synapse Enterprise platform enhances the value of Pure Signal by centralizing internal telemetry, investigations, and intelligence workflows into one place. With Pure Signal modeled directly into this ecosystem, teams benefit from a seamless analytic experience in which global network insight is automatically connected to their existing data and processes. This makes it easier to prioritize threats, collaborate across teams, and turn intelligence into action at enterprise scale.

“Our goal with Synapse Enterprise is to give teams a single environment where they can think, investigate, and act without friction,” said Visi Stark, Co-Founder of The Vertex Project. “Team Cymru’s Pure Signal Data Ocean is among the most trusted and comprehensive sources of threat visibility available. Bringing it into Synapse elevates what analysts can accomplish, helping them make faster, more confident decisions backed by authoritative intelligence.”

By combining Team Cymru’s global visibility with Synapse Enterprise’s analytical capabilities, organizations gain a unified, streamlined approach to threat detection and response. The integration reduces manual effort, eliminates blind spots, and empowers teams to identify threats earlier and respond more effectively.

For more information, customers can access The Vertex Project’s Synapse Enterprise by visiting: team-cymru.com/vertex.

ABOUT TEAM CYMRU

Team Cymru is the trusted intelligence partner to the world’s most targeted organizations, transforming unmatched global visibility into actionable insights that protect nations, businesses, and communities. Powered by Pure Signal™, the largest source of context-rich telemetry beyond the network edge, Team Cymru empowers defenders by reducing noise, accelerating decision-making, and driving real-world outcomes. From threat hunting and CTI to third-party risk and national defense, our solutions provide instant clarity and unmatched visibility. Through our Community Services, we also deliver no-cost threat detection, DDoS mitigation, and intelligence to over 177 CSIRTs across 85+ countries. Learn more at https://team-cymru.com.

ABOUT THE VERTEX PROJECT

The Vertex Project is a leader in advanced intelligence and analysis technology, transforming complex data into actionable insights for organizations. Synapse, its flagship platform empowers analysts, security teams, and researchers to connect, enrich, and analyze data with speed and precision to provide intelligence-driven insights to decision makers. Globally trusted by enterprises, government agencies, and security professionals, The Vertex Project redefines how intelligence drives mission success. Learn more at https://vertex.link/.