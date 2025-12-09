TikTok Shop Partners With ReBound for Social Commerce Returns

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TikTok Shop and ReBound by Reconomy have announced a new partnership that will simplify the returns process for customers and brands.

This partnership means that brands on TikTok’s ecommerce platform can now access ReBound’s omnichannel returns management solution. The simple integration allows TikTok Shop sellers to use the full range of ReBound’s global logistics offering, including a large library of carriers, processing capabilities, and international warehouses for global reach, all from within the TikTok Shop Seller Center.

End customers will be able to initiate returns within TikTok Shop and be provided with returns options chosen by the brand. ReBound will then manage the end-to-end process, ensuring seamless experience for the consumers.

Sellers on TikTok will have access to the ReBound Returns Management Solutions, an all-in-one solution that blends an advanced returns management system with efficient reverse logistics. Sellers will also be provided with insights through returns data, enabling them to make informed decisions to save costs and improve sustainability.

Rakhshan Zahid, Chief Executive of ReUse at Reconomy, said: “At ReUse, our mission is to scale circular commerce globally. With our ReBound Returns Management Solution, we are joining forces with TikTok Shop to reinvent how returns work in social commerce. Our solution combines smart technology with a global logistics network to make returns effortless and stress-free for brands and sellers. This partnership is about helping brands build customer loyalty and giving creators the freedom to focus on what matters most: creating content and growing their communities.”

Eelco van der Zande, Managing Director of ReBound, said: “ReBound and TikTok Shop are partnering to deliver a returns service that enhances the experience for both buyers and sellers. A powerful combination of the returns management system and a wide logistics network will make returns smooth and hassle-free. It’s a proposition that fits perfectly with what people expect from in-app, live shopping and social commerce.”

Lucy Li, Global Product Partnerships, TikTok Shop, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Rebound to give our sellers a smarter and more efficient way to manage returns while delivering an even better experience for their buyers. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering businesses across the UK and EU to grow and strengthen their commerce capabilities in today’s digital landscape.”

Omnichannel returns management specialist ReBound handles over 100 million return transactions annually for some of the world’s leading brands. ReBound combines intelligent technology and logistics capabilities to enable retailers to manage and monitor the entirety of their returns lifecycle.

About ReBound

ReBound is the leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for retailers and consumers. By combining integrated returns software with an extensive logistics network, ReBound provides retailers with a complete ecosystem of suppliers and partners to handle their global, end-to-end returns. ReBound optimizes and manages the entire returns lifecycle so clients can focus on their core business. ReBound is part of Reconomy, the circular experts.

https://www.reboundreturns.com/

About TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop is an innovative e-commerce platform fully integrated into TikTok. TikTok Shop enables sellers to tap into an online selling platform with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfilment to point of purchase, all within the TikTok Shop Seller Center.

TikTok Shop empowers brands and creators to connect with highly-engaged customers based on their interests, and it combines the power of community, creativity, and commerce to deliver a seamless shopping experience.