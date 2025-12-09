Udemy and Mila Partner to Empower the Global Workforce with Responsible AI Skills

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), an AI-powered skills acceleration platform serving 82 million learners and over 17,000 organizations globally, and Mila, one of the world’s leading AI research institutes founded by Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, today announced a new partnership to accelerate responsible AI skill development for the global workforce. Together, Udemy and Mila will build scalable AI learning programs that help organizations not only adopt AI technologies but also apply them responsibly, ethically, and in alignment with long-term business and societal goals.

Beginning in January, Udemy and Mila will progressively launch new responsible AI learning programs that combine Udemy’s global scale with Mila’s leadership in responsible AI research and policy. Developed by Mila and delivered through the Udemy platform, these solutions blend technical fluency with strategic and ethical decision-making, and are designed to meet organizations wherever they are in their AI journey.

“At Udemy, we see firsthand how urgently teams need AI skills that go beyond tool training,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy. “Partnering with Mila enables us to equip organizations with the practical skills and responsible AI frameworks they need to adopt AI safely, strategically, and at scale. This collaboration reflects our shared mission to help the global workforce thrive in this new and rapidly accelerating era.”

“This partnership builds on Mila’s growing efforts to strengthen responsible AI awareness, literacy, and capacity across all sectors,” said Valérie Pisano, President and CEO at Mila. “Through our collaboration with Udemy, we are able to offer a global audience learning opportunities that develop not only technical capability, but also the ethical guidance, governance frameworks, and critical thinking skills needed to deploy AI in ways that enhance productivity, competitiveness, and inclusive growth.”

With this partnership, professionals and organizations will gain access to:

Courses on Responsible AI, ethics, governance, and practical decision-making

Applied training on integrating responsible practices into professional workflows

Insights from Mila researchers on emerging trends and the future of responsible AI

Flexible learning formats, including on-demand content, expert-led sessions, and cohort-based programs for enterprise teams

Together, these offerings equip teams across industries, roles, and regions to implement AI in ways that are practical, ethical, and sustainable—empowering a future-ready workforce with the skills, judgment, and accountability needed to lead in an AI-powered world. Learn more about this new partnership on the Udemy blog and get a head start on upskilling by checking out some of Udemy’s existing AI upskilling initiatives.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.

About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world’s largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning, home to a community over 1500 strong. Based in Montreal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec.