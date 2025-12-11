Whole Foods Market Welcomes Minted Greeting Cards to Stores Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the omnichannel premium design goods brand, today announced that its artist-designed greeting cards are now available nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores, across the grocer’s more than 520 U.S. locations.

“Whole Foods Market shares our commitment to quality, creativity, and community. We’re bringing modern greeting cards to stores, speaking directly to younger generations.” - Melissa Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Minted Share

Minted is the greeting card brand most preferred by Millennial and Gen Z consumers. A majority of Minted customers are between 19 and 38 years old, compared with the broader greeting card industry, where shoppers are typically between 35 and 60 years old, according to the Greeting Cards Association. Minted’s core customers are upwardly mobile and affluent Millennial and Gen Z women. These younger generations of women are critical customers for physical retailers to attract.

“Our mission has always been to connect consumers with exceptional design and the independent artists who create it,” said Melissa Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Minted. “Whole Foods Market shares our commitment to quality, creativity, and community. We’re bringing modern greeting cards to stores, speaking directly to younger generations.”

Minted’s presence at Whole Foods Market brings independent artists’ work and premium, design-forward cards to shoppers. Leveraging a unique design challenge model, with submissions from across the world, Minted is able to unearth the freshest art and design trends and bring them to market. Each Minted card is crafted with premium materials and features fresh, modern artwork that resonates with today’s younger shoppers and helps them celebrate life moments from everyday occasions to weddings to seasonal holidays.

Minted’s greeting cards business is experiencing double-digit year-over-year growth, significantly outperforming the broader stationery industry. The brand’s very strong performance at Target, West Elm, Pottery Barn Kids, its recent entry into beloved Texas grocer H-E-B, and now its national footprint at Whole Foods Market underscore Minted’s expanding momentum and retail appeal.

Minted greeting cards retail for $5.99 to $8.49. Each card purchased supports Minted’s community of 20,000 independent artists from all 50 U.S. states and more than 110 countries. Minted wholesale and distribution partners include Target, West Elm, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams-Sonoma, Samsung, DoorDash, Amazon, H-E-B, and Whole Foods Market. Learn more at minted.com.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is an omnichannel premium design goods brand known for weddings, stationery, art, decor and digital content. Minted systematically sources unique and on-trend design content by crowdsourcing thousands of designs per week from more than 20,000 independent artists around the world. Minted empowers independent artists to earn income from every purchase of their design, while Minted handles manufacturing, marketing, customer services, and fulfillment.

Since its founding in 2007, Minted products have reached more than 90 million homes worldwide. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.