LLP Exotic Auto Finance Chooses ACI Worldwide to Modernize Bill Payment, Automate 90% of Manual Processes

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced that LLP Exotic Auto Finance (LLP), a leading automotive leasing company specializing in top-of-the-line luxury and exotic cars, has partnered with ACI Speedpay to drive strategic business growth, increase operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional customer experiences through its modern, intuitive and flexible payment solutions. Through this implementation, LLP aims to streamline payment reconciliation, freeing up resources to deliver a truly tailored luxury experience while easing compliance burdens, such as PCI and NACHA requirements, and ensuring adherence to industry standards.

Founded in 2016, LLP offers an alternative to traditional financing for high-line and exotic vehicles, partnering with over 300 dealers nationwide that specialize in brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce. Prior to implementing ACI Speedpay, LLP relied on disparate systems to manage payments from its customers, resulting in manual reconciliations that created operational bottlenecks. With plans to rapidly increase new customer acquisitions over the next two years, LLP required a system that could scale seamlessly to support its accelerated trajectory. LLP aims to not only reduce variation in internal processes, but offer its customers online and mobile payment experiences that exceed expectations. In under 90 days, LLP went live with the ACI Speedpay bill payment platform, demonstrating the power of partnership, precision, and speed in execution.

“For a luxury business, a robust payment solution is a catalyst to power exceptional customer experiences, operational agility and sustainable growth,” said RuthAnn Carlton Riggs, Chief Operating Officer, LLP Exotic Auto Finance. “ACI brings the trust, transparency and financial stability we prioritize in a partner. With ACI’s deep expertise and proven track record in managing payment complexity, we can confidently focus on what we do best, delighting our customers and growing our business.”

As part of this project, LLP will also implement ACI Walletron, a digital payment and engagement platform integrated with digital wallets. According to the ACI Speedpay Pulse 2025 Report, more than 75% of Americans prefer to pay digitally, with alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and mobile payments, becoming increasingly mainstream. Aligned with LLP’s focus on customer centricity, the shift to provide embedded digital payments and communications into one cohesive platform elevates the overall customer experience and reinforces modern luxury through convenience and personalization.

“LLP is a new, marquee client for ACI and our partnership with LLP is a testament to how bill payment modernization can simplify complexity and translate into measurable business impact. From a consumer perspective, bill payments should be effortless, giving every customer the confidence that they will never miss a payment again, no matter where they are or how they choose to pay,” said Ron Shultz, General Manager of ACI Speedpay. “By automating manual processes and optimizing every step of the payment journey, we’re enabling efficiency, scalability, and an elevated customer experience that empowers LLP to meet rising customer expectations and evolving regulatory demands.”

ACI Speedpay is a leader in enabling payments for billers, helping them maximize growth, operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction through a modern, scalable, highly efficient payment platform backed by three tiers of resiliency and 50 years of expertise serving more than 3,000 biller customers. Digital payments and mobile wallet solutions are essential to unlocking growth and driving operational efficiencies across organizations like LLP Exotic Auto Finance. For more information about ACI Speedpay, please visit https://www.aciworldwide.com/solutions/aci-speedpay

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About LLP Exotic Auto Finance

Based in Montvale, NJ, Luxury Lease Partners is a premier independent luxury vehicle finance company, offering customized lease and finance options for a wide range of luxury and exotic vehicles from a range of premium brands, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and more. With a commitment to exceptional service and value, Luxury Lease Partners is dedicated to helping its customers get behind the wheel of their dream vehicle. For more information, please visit www.llp.finance