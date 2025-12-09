Andersen Global Strengthens Valuation Capabilities in Asia Pacific with ETC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to expand its presence in Asia Pacific through a Collaboration Agreement with Edmund Tie & Company (ETC), a full-service real estate advisory firm headquartered in Singapore.

Established in 1995, ETC delivers valuation and advisory services across the real estate lifecycle, including statutory and corporate valuation, investment advisory, feasibility studies, and property tax advisory. Operating across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, ETC combines deep regional knowledge with international standards to support developers, investors, private and sovereign funds, corporations, REITs, and owners and occupiers. Known for its research-driven approach and integrated service model, the firm helps clients navigate regulatory complexity and optimize asset value.

“Our strength lies not just in technical execution, but in helping clients see the full picture—connecting market signals, regulatory shifts, and long-term value drivers,” said Desmond Sim, CEO of ETC. “Collaborating with Andersen Global is an opportunity to exchange ideas, sharpen insights, and work with professionals who share our belief that trust and transparency are the foundation of every successful client relationship.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen added, “ETC brings to our organization a robust, well-established valuation and advisory practice with deep roots in Asia Pacific’s most dynamic markets. Their technical excellence, regional fluency, and commitment to long-term client value align seamlessly with our vision. As we expand our global valuation capabilities, ETC enhances our ability to deliver connected, high-integrity solutions that reflect both global and local standards.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.