Wolters Kluwer and American Board of Medical Specialties Team up to Expand Quality and Safety Improvement Initiatives Across Healthcare

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a new collaboration with the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Portfolio Program to leverage Ovid Synthesis as an official quality improvement (QI) workflow platform for physicians and medical specialists with an active certification from a participating ABMS Member Board. With the launch of this new relationship, QI work completed within Ovid Synthesis at an ABMS Portfolio Program Sponsor institution can be recognized as supporting physician and physician assistant (PA) professional development, which will help to streamline the process of awarding continuing certification credit to physicians and PAs for their engagement in improvement work.

Making QI a key pillar of lifelong learning and healthcare innovation

“Health systems nationwide are at a pivotal moment, facing persistent challenges from fragmented quality improvement efforts and inefficient workflows that slow the pace of improvement,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Bringing Ovid Synthesis to the ABMS Portfolio Program will deliver built-in value that directly benefits clinicians’ careers. Providing physicians and PAs with recognition for their QI work helps signal that they are playing a vital role in increasing adoption of key care programs across healthcare organizations.”

With Ovid Synthesis, organizations access a centralized, evidence-based platform that streamlines quality initiatives, accelerates measurable outcomes, and delivers clear financial and operational returns—transforming QI, which is traditionally viewed as a cost center, into a strategic advantage. This will help alleviate the time-consuming process of compiling and submitting QI documentation, allowing clinicians to focus on improving patient care while still receiving formal credit for their work. The tasks completed will support the ABMS strategic priority to ensure continued education and learning as a core component of certification.

Streamlining QI certification processes

The ABMS Portfolio Program works with leading hospitals, academic medical centers, medical associations, specialty societies, and government agencies across the United States to recognize the work physicians and physician assistants are already doing to improve their practices and the care of their patients. To date, more than 30,000 ABMS diplomates have received credit for QI work in areas such as preventive care, patient safety, specific disease treatment protocols, resource stewardship, and systems issues. In addition, ABMS Portfolio Program Sponsors have reported significant cost savings, including one hospital system that calculated its annual savings at $900,000 in reduced administrative and physician work hours.

“This collaboration with Wolters Kluwer’s Ovid Synthesis platform will help further streamline the often time-consuming process of compiling and submitting a physician’s QI continuing certification credit documentation,” said Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS, Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs for the ABMS. “This will enable physicians to focus more of their time and effort on activities that will directly improve patient care and safety.”

