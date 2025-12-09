Qventus Announces Allina Health as Its Inaugural AI Solution Factory Client

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the industry’s premier provider of AI-based care operations automation software, announced Allina Health as the inaugural client of the AI Solution Factory, a co-development partnership model for building custom AI solutions. Allina Health, a nonprofit healthcare system based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has now expanded its partnership with Qventus across its healthcare system as part of their commitment to finding new ways to support frontline care teams and surgeons while providing best-in-class care.

Health systems today face thinning margins, labor shortages, staff burnout, rising care costs, and declining reimbursements. In response, nearly two-thirds of healthcare executives are seeking to co-develop tailored AI solutions with trusted vendors to enable their healthcare workers to operate top of license and to drive greater operational efficiency. Qventus' AI Solution Factory addresses this demand with a streamlined framework for health systems to build custom AI Operational Assistants that support overburdened staff and improve patient care.

"Allina Health is committed to innovation that drives our vision to be the community's most trusted health ally, where all people can access specialty and preventive care when, where and how they need it," said Dominica Tallarico, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Allina Health. "Our partnership with Qventus started with their Surgical Growth Solution, and we immediately saw the value—both in how closely they worked with our teams and in the sustained ROI we achieved. That success gave us confidence to expand beyond a single care setting and establish Qventus as a strategic AI partner for intelligently automating care operations across our health system."

Allina Health initially adopted the Surgical Growth Solution to drive strategic growth for their heart, cancer, neurology, and orthopedic centers of excellence. With Qventus, they’re turning their ambitious growth goals into action by optimizing their ORs and robotic programs and strengthening referral patterns. In 2025 alone, Allina Health unlocked 689 hours of robotics capacity and drove a nearly 6x annualized ROI. The solution also improved the surgeon experience, with independent surgeons and their clinic schedulers quickly finding OR time at Allina Health that’s dynamically personalized to their preferences.

Building on this increased surgical capacity, Allina Health selected Qventus’ Perioperative Care Coordination (PCC) Solution to give every pre-admission testing (PAT) team member an AI assistant to optimize increasing numbers of patients for surgery. These agents can make and receive voice calls, listen for and act on follow-ups within the EHR, communicate with patients via SMS, chatbot, or email, read and understand chart notes, track reminders, and much more. Qventus’ PCC Solution increases PAT nurse capacity, reduces unnecessary surgery cancellation leakage, and saves significant manual paperwork processing time for staff.

“When we engaged with Qventus we were looking for an AI partner to work alongside our staff and leadership to truly understand our unique challenges and drive meaningful improvements,” said Dave Ingham, DO, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Allina Health. “Being able to build AI assistants in partnership with our care team members is critical to reducing their below-license work so they can increase their focus on patient care. We look forward to working together to address challenges across additional care settings with the AI Solution Factory.”

Beyond perioperative care, Allina Health recently deployed Qventus’ Inpatient Capacity Solution to create capacity and decrease length of stay. Across all Inpatient Capacity Solution clients in 2025, Qventus eliminated over 35,000 excess days and nearly 4 million clicks in the EHR, freeing nearly 450K minutes for inpatient care teams to spend on patient care.

"Allina Health represents the future of healthcare AI—leaders who are willing to go deep, test new approaches, and scale what works," said Mudit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Qventus. "The AI Solution Factory was designed for precisely this kind of partnership: health systems that want to co-develop solutions side by side rather than simply deploy off-the-shelf technology. Allina Health's commitment to innovation and their willingness to partner closely with us has generated measurable results across multiple care settings. They're proving that AI can deliver sustained ROI when implemented thoughtfully and collaboratively."

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus’ enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital’s enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long term strategy. Learn more at Qventus.com.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A nonprofit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 12 hospital campuses, 13 retail pharmacies, and many specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, X , Instagram and LinkedIn.