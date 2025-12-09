Now Boarding: Domaine Serene Available on United Airlines International Flights

DAYTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domaine Serene, the celebrated Willamette Valley winery and recent “U.S. Winery of the Year” honoree at the Sommeliers Choice Awards, is proud to announce a new relationship with United Airlines, extending its award-winning wines to travelers around the world.

"Now, Domaine Serene can be part of the journey, offering a taste of Oregon to travelers flying in United Polaris business class." Share

Guests flying United Polaris® business class can now enjoy select Domaine Serene wines onboard, starting with the Decanter Platinum award-winning 2022 Domaine Serene ‘Yamhill Cuvée’ Pinot Noir, followed by the iconic Domaine Serene ‘Evenstad Reserve’ Chardonnay. The inclusion of these wines highlights United’s ongoing investment in luxury food and beverage experiences and reflects a shared commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

“Our goal is to travel with our customers,” said Liz Lease-McCaffrey, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Domaine Serene. “Now, Domaine Serene can be part of the journey, offering a taste of Oregon to travelers flying in United Polaris business class.”

“Working with Domaine Serene affirms our dedication to bring best-in-class products to our United Polaris business class travelers,” said Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs. “Domaine Serene’s wines embody the artistry and quality that align perfectly with our elevated onboard experience.”

More Ways to Experience Domaine Serene in Oregon

With direct United flights into Portland, it is now easier than ever for travelers to extend their Domaine Serene journey across the winery’s three Oregon destinations, each offering a distinct expression of its acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene (Dayton)



Just over an hour from Portland in the heart of the Willamette Valley, the estate offers sweeping vineyard views, tours, and wine tastings from their award-winning Oregon and Burgundy portfolio in a setting that blends sophistication with natural beauty.





Just over an hour from Portland in the heart of the Willamette Valley, the estate offers sweeping vineyard views, tours, and wine tastings from their award-winning Oregon and Burgundy portfolio in a setting that blends sophistication with natural beauty. Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland (The Sentinel Hotel)



Conveniently located in The Sentinel Hotel, this urban oasis offers a curated selection of estate wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and exclusive library vintages from both Oregon and Burgundy. Guests of the hotel can enjoy special club-member perks.





Conveniently located in The Sentinel Hotel, this urban oasis offers a curated selection of estate wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and exclusive library vintages from both Oregon and Burgundy. Guests of the hotel can enjoy special club-member perks. Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Lake Oswego



Featuring delicacies by Chef John Conlin, this wine and culinary lounge brings together seasonally inspired dishes crafted to complement Domaine Serene’s acclaimed wines from Oregon and Burgundy. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Portland, it’s the perfect stop on any wine-lover’s itinerary.

Domaine Serene is also featured at some of Oregon’s premier hospitality destinations, including The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg and The Ritz-Carlton in Portland, where guests can savor select vintages and easily extend their experience at one of our nearby locations.

From in-flight indulgence to vineyard experiences, Domaine Serene continues to redefine what it means to enjoy world-class wines, whether in the air, in the city, or at the winery.

To plan your visit or explore the collection, visit DomaineSerene.com.

About Domaine Serene:

Entrepreneurs at heart, Grace and Ken Evenstad put down roots in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where they saw the region’s potential with its similarities to Burgundy, and in 1989 founded Domaine Serene. Thanks to this vision, today Domaine Serene is home to seven individual vineyard estates, planted exclusively with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, that are dry farmed and LIVE certified. Domaine Serene’s winemaking philosophy is informed by over 30 years of experience and guided by the Evenstads’ passion and pursuit to create world-class wines. Domaine Serene welcomes guests to experience its winery and Clubhouse, prestigious grounds, wine lounges, and incredible selection of wines across their three Oregon locations. Domaine Serene is part of the Evenstad Estates portfolio of luxury wine brands from Oregon and Burgundy, continuing to lead the global standards for world-class wines and exceptional hospitality. For more information, visit DomaineSerene.com.