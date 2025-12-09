FalconStor Accelerates Global IBM Ecosystem Momentum in 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTC Pink: FALC), the trusted provider of enterprise data protection for IBM Power environments, today highlighted strong 2025 momentum driven by global partner expansion, including a new strategic agreement with a global technology services company, and continued growth in recurring revenue. The company also introduced Habanero, a major new hybrid cloud object storage offering designed for IBM partners to deliver seamless cloud-based data protection and disaster recovery for their customers.

FalconStor’s active worldwide partner ecosystem grew by 15 percent year over year, reflecting strengthened engagement from IBM-aligned resellers, integrators, and MSPs across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America. A cornerstone of this growth is FalconStor’s newly executed agreement with a global technology services company that is a major force in IBM Power services delivery. The agreement spans both resale and MSP consumption models and enables this organization to integrate FalconStor’s offerings into modernization projects, hybrid cloud migrations, and managed on-premises data-protection services for IBM Power clients worldwide.

FalconStor further reinforced its leadership position in the IBM Power marketplace, now protecting more than 900 IBM Power customers across more than 27 countries, including organizations relying on FalconStor for long-term retention of more than 3,700 petabytes of IBM i data. Adoption continues across key sectors including banking, insurance, government, technology, and managed services.

For the investment community, FalconStor noted continued progress in its multi-year transition to a recurring revenue model. As previously reported, more than 75 percent of FalconStor’s total revenue is now recurring and is driven by subscription licensing, cloud-aligned consumption models, and long-term service contracts. This shift, historically challenging for infrastructure software companies, has positioned FalconStor for increased predictability and long-term growth.

In Q4 2025, FalconStor deepened early ecosystem visibility for Habanero, its new hybrid cloud object storage service built on the global IBM Cloud and tightly integrated with IBM Cloud Object Storage (IBM COS). Now featured in the IBM Cloud Catalog, Habanero provides IBM partners with a simple, cloud-native pathway to deliver modernization-ready data protection, archive, and disaster recovery solutions for IBM Power customers.

Across the broader ecosystem, adoption of Thomas, FalconStor’s multilingual, watsonx-powered technical reference resource for partners, grew substantially. Thomas provides deep expertise across FalconStor platforms, IBM Power modernization patterns, IBM Redbooks content, and hybrid cloud best practices and is tailored specifically to IBM Business Partners. Thomas also maintains a growing presence through his Instagram account (@AskThomasAI), where he shares practical modernization insights and educational support for the IBM partner community.

“FalconStor’s momentum across the IBM partner ecosystem shows that our strategy is working and that partners trust us to help modernize IBM Power environments,” said Todd Brooks, CEO of FalconStor. “Expanding our global partner base and our new strategic agreement positions us well for continued growth, especially as our recurring revenue model gains further traction. With Habanero now available via the IBM Cloud Catalog and Thomas providing deeper technical support for our partners, we are delivering practical innovation that helps partners drive real modernization and resilience for their customers.”

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTC: FALC) is a leader in hybrid cloud data protection, trusted by IBM Power customers around the world to safeguard their most critical workloads. FalconStor’s solutions provide secure data mobility, rapid local recovery, cloud-based resilience, and long-term retention across IBM Power, PowerVS, and IBM Cloud environments. With unmatched expertise in IBM ecosystems, FalconStor empowers organizations to simplify operations, reduce costs, and modernize backup, disaster recovery, and archiving at scale.