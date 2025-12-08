Hilton and Explora Journeys Announce Luxury Ocean Travel Partnership with Debut of Hilton Honors Adventures

MCLEAN, Va. & GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hilton and Explora Journeys – the privately owned and ultra elegant ocean travel brand of the MSC Group – announce an exclusive collaboration. As part of this exciting new travel offering, Hilton debuts Hilton Honors Adventures, an extension of Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program focused on immersive, adventure-driven travel.

By summer 2026, Hilton Honors members will be able to dream, book, earn, and redeem their Points to set sail aboard Explora Journeys voyages from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe to the Caribbean and beyond. Now through June 7, 2026, to celebrate the announcement of Hilton’s partnership with Explora, Hilton Honors members can participate in a limited-time preview offer created to reflect the spirit of the partnership.

While Hilton Honors Members can choose from all Explora Journeys’ global itineraries, a thoughtfully curated collection of 16 Journeys has been highlighted for this preview offer, introducing Hilton Honors members to the extraordinary experience of ocean travel, with exclusive value savings applied to these Journeys.

Anna Nash, president, Explora Journeys, said, “This partnership unites two brands committed to thoughtful travel, meaningful connection, and deep discovery. At Explora Journeys, we believe in giving our guests the time and space to slow down, choose intentionally, and feel truly in tune with their surroundings; this is what we call ‘The Ocean State of Mind’. Together, we're offering Hilton Honors members a stay at sea that blends the freedom of the ocean with the warmth of genuine hospitality. Our goal is simple: to create moments that are effortless, personal, and crafted with care, always guided by our commitment to the wellbeing of our guests.”

Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton, said, “Explora Journeys defines the pinnacle of luxury ocean travel and unparalleled experiences. This exciting new partnership creates the perfect moment to launch Hilton Honors Adventures, introducing new ways for our members to experience iconic destinations and hidden gems around the world.”

Hilton Honors Adventures invites travelers to immerse themselves in bucket-list-worthy travel, elevating loyalty benefits across land and at sea, all while upholding Hilton’s high standards of service and hospitality. This will also include Hilton’s exclusive partnership with premier outdoor hospitality provider AutoCamp. With more ways than ever to earn and redeem Points on meaningful stays — and additional partnerships to come — Hilton Honors Adventures expands the possibilities of loyalty-driven travel. Hilton Honors members can also continue to enjoy unmatched flexibility, personalization and loyalty benefits across 9,000 Hilton properties – including an extraordinary portfolio of more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels.

Expanding Loyalty to the Ocean

Ocean travel is experiencing remarkable growth as travelers seek experiences that feel unhurried, immersive, and deeply fulfilling. This reflects a desire for Journeys that combine the ease and serenity of traveling by sea with a deeper sense of connection to the world. Through this partnership, Hilton and Explora Journeys are bringing this vision to life for Hilton Honors members — offering an elevated way to explore the world at sea, shaped by exceptional hospitality and thoughtfully crafted itineraries. Each Journey allows generous time in every destination and invites discovery through culture, connection, and meaningful encounters rather than speed. Anchored in the Ocean State of Mind, this collaboration encourages guests to slow down, reflect, and embrace the restorative rhythm of life on the ocean, waking each day to a fresh horizon and the freedom to explore at their own pace.

Hilton and Explora Journeys are combining the freedom of ocean travel with the benefits of Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program to deliver a new way for more than 235 million Hilton Honors members to stay — this time — at sea. By summer 2026, Hilton Honors members will be able to earn and redeem Points and enjoy exclusive on-board benefits while experiencing carefully curated Journeys that will bring guests to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, including:

The Mediterranean – Sunlit islands, charming villages, historic ports and hidden coves.

– Sunlit islands, charming villages, historic ports and hidden coves. Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland & North America’s East Coast – Majestic fjords, dramatic northern landscapes and culturally rich coastal cities.

– Majestic fjords, dramatic northern landscapes and culturally rich coastal cities. The Caribbean & Central America – Island rhythm, turquoise seas and the iconic Panama Canal.

– Island rhythm, turquoise seas and the iconic Panama Canal. The Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula – Ancient cultures and contemporary elegance along storied desert shores.

– Ancient cultures and contemporary elegance along storied desert shores. Alaska, Canada & The Pacific Coast – Glacier-carved fjords, pristine wilderness and vibrant coastal towns.

– Glacier-carved fjords, pristine wilderness and vibrant coastal towns. Asia – Dynamic cities, tranquil islands and rich traditions, with immersive Japan sailings from 2027.

Explora Journeys Special Offer for Hilton Honors Members

Leading up to the opportunity to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points on Explora Journeys sailings in 2026, now through June 7, 2026, members can book Journeys with exclusive benefits, including:

100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points rewarded per suite.

rewarded per suite. Up to $/€400 [1] Journey Experience Credits (JEC) on 16 curated Hilton x Explora Journeys itineraries , and $/€200 credit on all other Explora Journeys voyages. These credits can be redeemed for onboard experiences, including fine dining, wine tastings, Destination Experiences, spa treatments, curated shopping, and suite upgrades. [2]

, and $/€200 credit on all other Explora Journeys voyages. These credits can be redeemed for onboard experiences, including fine dining, wine tastings, Destination Experiences, spa treatments, curated shopping, and suite upgrades. An exclusive in-suite welcome gift.

Learn more about Hilton’s luxury ocean travel partnership with Explora Journeys and explore immersive itineraries at Hilton.com/Explora. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

[1] To be provided in the onboard currency applicable to the guest’s booked Journey.

[2] The Journey Experience Credit (JEC) is not applicable to purchases in the luxury monobrand boutiques (Rolex – EXPLORA I only, Cartier, Piaget, Panerai, Buccellati – EXPLORA II only), casino credits or advances, cash withdrawals, gratuities, donations to the MSC Foundation, and contributions to the Host lifestyle fund. JEC is non-refundable, non-transferable, and holds no cash value. Any unused credit expires after 18:00 on the final night of the Journey. Additional terms may apply.

