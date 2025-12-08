Perion Integrates with Amazon DSP to Drive Scalable, High-Impact Advertising Creative Across Premium Inventory

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), a leader in advanced technology solving for the complexities of modern advertising, today announced the integration of its Perion One Platform with Amazon DSP.

The collaboration enables advertisers and brands to leverage Amazon’s first-party insights with Perion’s AI-powered creative optimization solution, delivering stronger measurable performance across key metrics such as attention, engagement, and conversions.

“The integration with Amazon DSP gives our advertisers what they’ve been asking for: the ability to activate Amazon’s powerful audience insights while leveraging Perion One’s differentiated, AI-driven creative technology,” said Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. “This will accelerate our ability to serve commerce-centric and retail brands, categories where attribution and ROI accountability are critical and where we see strong ongoing demand.”

Perion has a track record of delivering breakthrough advertising experiences across channels and verticals, from CTV and DOOH to retail, commerce, and display. The integration with Amazon DSP serves as another milestone in the company’s growth roadmap and long-term strategy to scale the Perion One platform. It expands Perion’s integrations into high-intent media environments and provides deeper access to commerce-oriented budgets - a core component of Perion’s full-funnel, omnichannel strategy.

By seamlessly integrating Perion One with Amazon DSP, Perion significantly enhances marketers’ ability to orchestrate high-impact campaigns across premium digital environments. It accelerates the platform’s business value by expanding access to scaled programmatic demand, strengthening Perion’s market differentiation through creative innovation.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is helping agencies, brands, and retailers get better results with their marketing investments by providing advanced technology across digital channels. Through the Perion One platform, we are making digital advertising more effective by building solutions that continuously adapt to connect the dots between data, creative, and channels.

