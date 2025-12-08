Edgewater Wireless Announces Engagement of Winning Media LLC for Digital Marketing Services

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX-V: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF) (the “Company” or “Edgewater Wireless”) announces that it has engaged Winning Media LLC (“Winning Media”), an arm’s length party, to provide digital marketing services to the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the digital marketing services agreement between the Company and Winning Media (the “Agreement”), Winning Media will provide digital media services including omnichannel programmatic advertising, sms and e-mail marketing, ticker tagging and digital podcasts, for a term of two months and will receive a fee of US$50,000 as consideration for its services during the term of the Agreement. Neither Winning Media or any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Winning Media is based in Houston, Texas. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, managing spectrum allocation in real-time, and autonomously reconfiguring channel and link density—driving economic gains for service providers and their customers through reduced churn, improved efficiency, and high-performance connectivity in dense environments.

Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater’s patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing delivers 10x performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents and a fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-aligned/leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.

Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.