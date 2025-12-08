New Toshiba Distributor Serves Trinidad and Tobago Organizations

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions inks partnership with Trinidad and Tobago B2B technology reseller, Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd.

The deal authorizes Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd. to sell Toshiba's award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs) and label and receipt printers with associated supplies and accessories to public and private companies across Trinidad and Tobago. Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd. will also provide technical service and support to Trinidad and Tobago organizations.

Established in 1987, Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd. primarily services Trinidad and Tobago's government sector. The reseller additionally provides B2B technology to all of the country's other vertical markets, particularly the healthcare, banking and finance, K-12 and higher education industries.

"Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd. is a proven, well-respected and successful B2B reseller in Trinidad and Tobago, with whom we are pleased to partner," states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of International Sales Adrian Fuentes. "Toshiba's international team is very much looking forward to collaborating with Roopnarine Rampaul and his team to fulfill the document workflow and label and receipt printing applications for Trinidad and Tobago organizations."

"We are excited to collaborate with such a notable and innovative technology provider as Toshiba," says Busy Business Systems and Equipment (Rental) Ltd. Chairperson and Managing Director Roopnarine Rampaul. "IT people we talk with discuss the need for practical print workflow solutions and Toshiba certainly addresses that need."

