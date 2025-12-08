The Heart Research Institute chooses Box for Intelligent Content Management

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that the Heart Research Institute (HRI), a renowned medical research institute, selected Box to centralise and secure its research content. HRI will leverage Box to gain AI-power insights across content sources, seamlessly integrate into research applications, and maintain robust compliance features built for healthcare and scientific sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Box to transform how we manage and collaborate on our critical research content," said Johan Sulaiman, Head of Technology at HRI. "Box's platform will empower our scientists and support staff to focus on what matters most – pioneering cardiovascular discoveries that save lives – while ensuring our data is secure, accessible, and compliant with international standards."

Through groundbreaking science and collaboration, HRI is pioneering new ways to detect, prevent and treatment of cardiovascular disease, improving health outcomes for millions. HRI selected Box’s Enterprise Advanced plan to future-proof themselves with advancements in AI and eliminate point solutions. With Box, HRI can:

Content Management – centralise, secure, and automate the handling of unstructured data—such as documents, images, videos, workflows and compliance across distributed teams and external partners.

– centralise, secure, and automate the handling of unstructured data—such as documents, images, videos, workflows and compliance across distributed teams and external partners. Accelerate researcher onboarding – curate required policies, training assets, and research resources in a central Box Hub, ensuring new researchers get up to speed quickly.

– curate required policies, training assets, and research resources in a central Box Hub, ensuring new researchers get up to speed quickly. Streamline recruitment workflows – digitise candidate intake and approvals with Box Forms, Box Hubs, and Box Sign, reducing manual steps and improving the candidate experience.

– digitise candidate intake and approvals with Box Forms, Box Hubs, and Box Sign, reducing manual steps and improving the candidate experience. Harness secure AI agents for research – safely deploy AI to analyse studies, financial data, and operational documents, generating insights that enable faster, evidence-based decision making.

"Research institutions like HRI are at the forefront of solving humanity's greatest health challenges, and we're proud to support their work with our secure, intelligent content solutions," said Gavin Diamond, Vice President of Australia & New Zealand at Box. "This partnership highlights how Box is helping organisations in highly regulated industries unlock the full potential of their content to drive impact and innovation."

For more information on how Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to transform business processes with enterprise AI, visit box.com.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About the Heart Research Institute (HRI)

Founded in 1989, the Heart Research Institute (HRI) is an internationally recognised medical research institute dedicated to advancing cardiovascular research to improve heart health and prevent disease. Through world-class research, HRI is committed to pioneering life-saving innovations to give people affected by cardiovascular disease more time with the ones they love.

For more information, visit www.hri.org.au.