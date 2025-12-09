Canopy Partners with Alto IRA to Streamline IRA Investing in Private Deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, the leading self-directed IRA platform bringing private markets to individual retirement portfolios, today announced a new partnership with Canopy, an SPV management solution empowering fund managers and investors to seamlessly close and manage private transactions. The collaboration makes it easier than ever for investors to use self-directed IRAs to invest in private offerings directly through Canopy, without the paperwork, delays, or manual back-and-forth traditionally associated with alternative investing.

Through the partnership, when investors choose Alto as their IRA custodian on Canopy, essential information and signatures are securely shared between the two platforms, creating a simplified, fully digital process for investors and issuers alike.

“Our goal at Alto is to make alternative investing with retirement funds as easy as investing in public markets,” said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. “Our partnership with Canopy extends that simplicity across their platform, giving investors streamlined access to private market opportunities they care about and making it easier for issuers and GPs who are raising capital.”

"At Canopy, our focus is on removing friction for SPV managers and their investors by offering robust technology, excellent service, and deal level flexibility," said Jared Snow, Managing Director, Canopy.

“Partnering with Alto expands that mission providing our clients and their investors seamless access to IRA capital and helping more investors participate in private markets with confidence.”

A seamless experience for investors and issuers

As private-placement alternatives reach a record $20.4 billion in year-to-date fundraising, investors are seeking faster, more seamless ways to participate. The Alto-Canopy partnership eliminates the manual paperwork and multi-day processing that have traditionally slowed investors funding private deals through retirement accounts. Canopy investors can now fund their investment with an Alto IRA and authorize payment in just minutes.

For issuers, this automation supports a market that is rapidly scaling. Aggregate NAV across private-placement REITs and BDCs has climbed to $93.2 billion, up 43% yoy1. By streamlining the capital-raising workflow, the Alto-Canopy collaboration helps issuers increase efficiency, improve conversion rates, reduce administrative touchpoints and close faster, making it easier to attract IRA investors at scale.

Expanding the Alto ecosystem

The partnership with Canopy marks another milestone in Alto’s expanding network of integrations, which includes leading investment platforms, fund managers and capital raise solutions. Together, these partnerships reinforce Alto’s position as the infrastructure layer powering IRA participation in the private markets.

Learn more about how Canopy and Alto are simplifying raising from IRA capital together here.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and more. Alto serves as IRA custodian for approximately $2B in assets held by 30,000+ self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. Customers can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets.

Learn more at www.altoira.com.

About Canopy

Canopy is a modern platform that streamlines investing in alternative assets. Thousands of investors and fund managers rely on Canopy to set up funds, manage capital flows, and report performance seamlessly. Clients range from emerging syndicate leads to seasoned private Venture Capital and Private Equity funds. Canopy is transforming the asset management industry with intuitive technology, automation, and exceptional user experience.

Learn more at www.heycanopy.com.

1 Private Placement Alts Surge in Q3 With Record YTD $20.4B Fundraising, AltsWire, November 19, 2025.