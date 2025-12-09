Outpost24 Acquires Infinipoint to Power Its Entry into the Zero Trust Workforce Access Market

STOCKHOLM & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost24, a leader in exposure management and identity security, today announced the acquisition of Infinipoint, a specialist in device identity, posture validation, and secure workforce access. The acquisition marks Outpost24’s entry into the Zero Trust Workforce Access market and enhances its identity security division, Specops, by laying the foundation for a unified approach that evaluates both the user and the device before access is granted.

As organizations advance their Zero Trust strategies, authentication alone is no longer enough. MFA and SSO confirm who the user is, but they do not validate the security of the device being used. In hybrid environments where employees, contractors, and partners rely on a mix of corporate and unmanaged devices, this gap has become a significant source of risk. Ensuring that only secure, compliant devices can access critical systems is now essential to reducing credential misuse, preventing lateral movement, and maintaining regulatory assurance.

Organizations will benefit from the combined strengths of Specops’ unrivalled authentication and Infinipoint’s device identity and posture expertise, gaining a unified, context-aware approach to workforce access. This will allow organizations to evaluate both user and device trust at the moment of access, strengthening Zero Trust adoption while improving compliance and operational efficiencies by leveraging Infinipoint’s unique self-service and auto remediation capabilities – across any device and any identity provider.

“With the strategic addition of Infinipoint’s unique capabilities to the Specops platform, we are setting a new benchmark for Zero Trust Workforce Access with a holistic security layer that ensures every access attempt is validated across both the person and their device,” stated Ido Erlichman, Chief Executive Officer of Outpost24. “This acquisition strengthens our identity security portfolio and supports our strategy to help customers reduce risk across every stage of the access journey.”

Shirona Partem, Managing Director of Specops, added:

“For many organizations, securing access requires supporting both password and passwordless authentication. Infinipoint’s device identity and posture verification complement both models, giving customers stronger assurance that access originates from a trusted user on a trusted device. This addition enhances the Specops portfolio and broadens how we support organizations in protecting their workforce.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Ran Lampert, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Infinipoint, said:

"We are excited to join the Outpost24 family, and bring device identity and posture enforcement to a wider global audience. Together, we are setting the new standard for Zero Trust access, combining user and device validation into a seamless security fabric that eliminates historic access vulnerabilities. This powerful integration delivers the true promise of Zero Trust, giving our customers the confidence to scale their businesses globally with secure, friction-free access for every employee, every time."

The acquisition underscores Outpost24’s commitment to advancing its exposure management and identity security capabilities and strengthens its role in delivering end-to-end visibility and control across identities, devices, and the external attack surface.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 is a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions, encompassing two specialized divisions to deliver comprehensive exposure and access management. The company helps thousands of organizations worldwide proactively identify, manage, and reduce cyber risk across their entire digital and human attack surface. This is achieved through the combined expertise of Outpost24, the Attack Surface Management division focused on holistic Exposure Management, and Specops, the Identity and Access Management provider specializing in world-class Identity and Password Security solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sweden, Outpost24 operates globally with 12 offices worldwide, including in the US, UK, France, Belgium, Spain and Israel. For more information, visit https://outpost24.com.

About Infinipoint

Infinipoint is an Identity Access Security company that redefines how the modern workforce connects to work. Infinipoint offers a pioneering single sign-on solution that unifies passwordless authentication with robust device posture checks at every login. By providing one-click remediation directly at the point of access, Infinipoint helps organizations identify and block threats like phishing and account takeover without disrupting user productivity. Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Infinipoint empowers IT teams to enforce zero-trust policies while ensuring a seamless login experience. Visit https://infinipoint.io/ for more information.