Verimatrix: Signing of an Agreement for the Sale of XTD Assets (Code and Application Protection) to Guardsquare

VERIMATRIX (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a leading provider of user security solutions for a safer connected world, announces the signing of an agreement with Belgium-based Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security, for the sale of its Extended Threat Defense (XTD) assets.

Guardsquare, the creators of the open-source optimization tool, ProGuard, offers the most complete mobile application security platform on the market spanning automated testing and multi-layered protection, real time threat monitoring, and app attestation. Guardsquare’s 975+ customers are located in more than 95 countries and represent all major industries.

Launched in 2021, Verimatrix's Extended Threat Defence (XTD) business is composed of a group of cybersecurity experts specialised in protecting mobile, web and desktop applications. Using a range of innovative solutions, XTD solutions predict, detect and respond to threats before their targets are compromised. Over the past few years, Verimatrix XTD has built a portfolio of clients mainly in the media and banking sectors worldwide.

This transaction represents an opportunity for Guardsquare to increase its customer base and augment its development capabilities.

This agreement will take effect in a few weeks, once the usual regulatory checks have been completed.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Verimatrix XTD customers and employees to Guardsquare,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “This acquisition exemplifies our ambitious M&A strategy. I am confident the addition of the technology developed by Verimatrix further reinforces our leading position in a constantly evolving market where innovation is key to supporting our customers in their quest to achieve the highest level of mobile app security.”

For Laurent Dechaux, CEO of VERIMATRIX, « This transaction is part of a broader effort to refocus the group's activities on its core business while restoring momentum to revenue and earnings growth. It is the first step in a strategy that we will continue to roll out over the coming months, with the aim of concentrating on the most promising market segments for video protection. Verimatrix has a robust technological foundation on which our teams can build to seize new market opportunities. Identifying these growth drivers, responding effectively to our customers' needs and optimising the allocation of our resources are the tasks entrusted to me by the Board of Directors, which I will have the opportunity to present to the market when we publish our annual results in March 2026. »

About GUARDSQUARE

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection, with ease. Guardsquare integrates seamlessly across the full development cycle, from mobile app security testing and code hardening to real-time threat detection and app attestation. Guardsquare provides enhanced mobile application security across the entire development process.

More than 975 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at www.guardsquare.com and on LinkedIn.

About VERIMATRIX

VERIMATRIX (Euronext Paris: VMX) is contributing to making the connected world safer through its user-friendly security solutions. The Group protects content, applications and smart objects by providing intuitive, unconstrained and fully user-oriented security. The leading players in the market trust VERIMATRIX to protect their content, including premium films, sports streaming, sensitive financial and medical data, and the mobile applications essential to their business. VERIMATRIX ensures a relationship of trust that its customers count on to deliver quality content and service to millions of consumers worldwide. VERIMATRIX supports its partners, bringing them faster access to the market and helping them to develop their business, safeguard their revenue and win new customers. Find out more at www.verimatrix.com.