MedeAnalytics and Basys.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Utilization Management, Improve MLR

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedeAnalytics, an industry pioneer in AI-powered enterprise healthcare intelligence, analytics, and data management, and Basys.ai, an innovation leader in agentic AI for healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate decision-making, reduce cost, and improve utilization management performance for all payer lines of business.

MedeAnalytics brings its broad, established healthcare footprint and intelligent analytics that easily surface insights and drive action through its enterprise health data management platform—built on Health Fabric™—which unifies one of the industry’s broadest sets of clinical, claims, financial, administrative, and SDOH data. Basys.ai contributes agile, explainable agentic AI, mature prior authorization, utilization management, risk adjustment, and payment integrity capabilities. Together, the two companies are delivering a seamlessly integrated, scalable, AI-powered solution that strengthens payer–provider alignment and elevates the accuracy and speed of utilization management (UM) decision-making.

The partnership equips payers to improve performance across essential operational and clinical utilization workflows, including prior authorization, medical necessity review, documentation accuracy, appeals management, and emerging high-cost case mitigation, maximizing the value of their data assets. Enabled by MedeAnalytics’ flexible multi-cloud (hybrid public cloud) framework—including AWS and Snowflake—the combined solution integrates with existing systems, delivers rapid deployment in 4–6 weeks using out-of-the-box capabilities, and meets stringent security requirements including HIPAA, SOC 2, and HITRUST.

Leaders from both organizations view the collaboration as a major advancement in AI-powered, transparent, and responsible healthcare decision support. “MedeAnalytics is widely adopted as the standard for transforming data into measurable performance improvement,” said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. “By combining our enterprise health data management platform, intelligent analytics, and decades of payer and provider expertise with Basys.ai’s dynamic, agentic AI, we are enabling clients to identify issues earlier, manage utilization with greater clarity, and improve both MLR and ALR outcomes across all lines of business.”

“Our collaboration with MedeAnalytics brings together Basys.ai’s agentic AI with one of the richest, most scalable data platforms and healthcare analytics solutions,” said Amber Nigam, CEO of Basys.ai. “By embedding explainable AI directly into the workflows that drive utilization management, documentation review, and payment integrity, we’re accelerating decisions, reducing administrative burden, and helping ensure patients receive timely, appropriate care.”

Together, MedeAnalytics and Basys.ai are delivering a comprehensive, responsible AI–enabled platform that identifies documentation gaps, predicts emerging high-cost scenarios, automates core utilization workflows, and strengthens compliance across Commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, and Medicare Advantage populations—including state Medicaid agencies. The result is a system engineered to reduce unnecessary cost, enhance accuracy and quality, and enable true collaboration between payers and providers.

About MedeAnalytics

MedeAnalytics delivers AI-driven, cloud-native solutions that help healthcare organizations and employers reduce costs, improve MLR and ALR, increase revenue, and elevate care quality. Our enterprise health data management platform—powered by Health Fabric™—unifies the deepest and broadest data sets into a single, scalable source of truth that fuels insights, action, and AI. As the healthcare intelligence partner of choice for thirty years, our comprehensive analytics seamlessly integrate with our platform to deliver ROI-focused clarity that improves financial, clinical, and operational performance. Through Managed Action™ and Strategic Advisory™, we turn intelligence into impact—activating next-best-action playbooks, workflows, and expert guidance that drive measurable and sustainable results.

About Basys.ai

Basys.ai is a leading innovator in agentic AI for healthcare. Founded by Harvard alumni and headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Basys.ai delivers industry-grade, explainable AI solutions that streamline prior authorization, utilization management, and payment integrity workflows. The platform leverages advanced generative AI trained on millions of patient records and claims, enabling high-fidelity automation with complete transparency. Basys.ai has been recognized in Gartner’s Hype Cycle and featured in Forbes, HBR, STAT News, and Fierce Healthcare for its pioneering contributions to AI-driven healthcare operations.