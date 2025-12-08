UND, Voyager Technologies Sign Agreement to Drive Innovation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of North Dakota (UND) and Voyager Technologies [NYSE: VOYG], a defense and space technology company, officially signed a joint investment agreement during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. UND is a leading institution for national security and aerospace education, and its Space Studies Department is the oldest and largest in the nation. The university is the first school to join the U.S. Space Force’s University Partnership Program and is the only university to house a NASA-funded lab for designing and constructing space and planetary surface exploration suits.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), chair of the Senate Armed Services (SASC) Airland Subcommittee, hosted UND President Andrew Armacost, Vice President Scott Snyder and Voyager President Matt Kuta at the event to celebrate the partnership between UND and Voyager. The agreement follows the introduction Cramer made between Voyager and UND to identify joint research and development opportunities. The Joint Investment Agreement formalizes the partnership and builds a foundation for breakthroughs in pursuit of space dominance by establishing a framework for accelerating end-product deployment in targeted areas such as human spaceflight, planetary habitats and orbital operations research. The partnership streamlines the use of innovative rapid prototyping and leverages shared access to UND facilities. Additional partnership work includes improving space policy and governance issues.

“When I became a senator and was able to join the Senate Armed Services Committee, I thought I achieved all that a kid from Kindred could ever achieve,” said Cramer. “I wanted to be on the Armed Services Committee because North Dakota has some important assets as I saw the future of warfare and defending freedom in the United States and around the world. The day the White House called me as a freshman member and asked if I’d be willing to carry the ball and create the Space Force, I thought they must have gotten the wrong number. But then I thought about how our state has the University of North Dakota and this world class aerospace and flight school, and people who innovate with great knowledge and experience.”

“The relationships I take the most satisfaction from are when I bring businesspeople to the University of North Dakota, when I show investors the community, and when I expose them to an incredible workforce and training,” continued Cramer. “The high-end, high level research institution is training workers for the future and the juxtaposition of the people who hire, invest, and build things, and students, researchers, and workers is the most exciting thing to me. I’m thrilled to be able to bring University of North Dakota officials and Voyager’s leadership here to sign this agreement.”

“UND has always been a launchpad for innovation,” said UND President Andy Armacost. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing spaceflight and national defense, not only extending our impact from the classroom to real-world application but preparing the future commercial space economy’s workforce.”

“Voyager’s partnership with the University of North Dakota represents a powerful convergence of academic research and commercial execution,” said Matt Kuta, President of Voyager. “We’re expanding our ability to enhance crewed missions and long-duration Starlab spaceflight while also strengthening U.S. leadership across both civil and defense sectors.”

The collaboration enables the integration of early-stage technologies into Starlab, the next-generation space station, and Golden Dome initiatives and advances commercial space infrastructure through Voyager’s science park.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: https://voyagertechnologies.com/

Voyager Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.