United Flow Technologies Announces Strategic Investment From Berkshire Partners

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Flow Technologies (“UFT” or the “Company”), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets, today announced a strategic growth investment from Boston-based Berkshire Partners. The partnership supports UFT’s continued growth, enabling the Company to deepen its service to its customers and manufacturer partners, expand opportunities for team members, and help communities build and maintain safe, reliable water systems.

UFT’s leadership team, including CEO Matt Hart, will continue to lead the business and remain significant investors. H.I.G. Capital, which invested in the UFT platform in 2021, will maintain a minority investment and continue to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, UFT unites a team of exceptional companies driven by a shared mission: protecting and enhancing water resources across the communities they serve. Based on its 112 years of market knowledge UFT seeks to carefully select the best products and brands, allowing them to offer industry-leading technical expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of process equipment, pumps, flow control, and automation and control systems. Together, UFT’s team delivers the technology, products, service and support that their customers depend on to ensure clean, healthy, and reliable water and wastewater systems.

“Berkshire Partners shares our commitment to people, partnership, and purpose,” said Matt Hart, Chief Executive Officer of UFT. “This collaboration will allow us to serve our customers and manufacturer partners even better—providing access to broader resources, investing in our people, and continuing to innovate in ways that strengthen our nation’s water infrastructure. We are incredibly proud of our team and the important role they play in helping communities thrive.”

“Matt and his team have built a special platform that combines technical expertise, a comprehensive suite of solutions, and trusted industry relationships,” said Larry Hamelsky, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners. “UFT plays an important role in keeping water safe and clean for people and communities across the country,” said Candice Corvetti, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners. “We are proud to support a team that combines deep technical expertise with a genuine passion for partnership and service.”

“Since our partnership began, we have been proud to support UFT’s evolution into a national leader in the water and wastewater sector,” said Rahul Vinnakota, Managing Director at H.I.G. Steven Kozhimala, Principal at H.I.G. Capital added, “We are confident that UFT’s partnership with Berkshire Partners will further strengthen its ability to serve customers, support employees, and deliver meaningful impact to communities nationwide.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Harris Williams and Solomon Partners were financial advisors to United Flow Technologies and King & Spalding LLP represented H.I.G. Capital and United Flow Technologies as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Berkshire Partners.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. The firm’s private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.