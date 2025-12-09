CAIA Association and Franklin Templeton Unite to Help Investment Professionals Deliver Better Client Outcomes and Expand Access to Global Networks

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA), the global professional body for alternative investment professionals, has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton, a leading global institutional asset manager. This newly expanded collaboration, formalized during a signing ceremony at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, underscores a shared commitment to deepening education, community, and industry standards across the global investment landscape.

As part of the agreement, Franklin Templeton will:

Systematically steward cohorts of employees through the globally recognized CAIA Charter program and CAIA.nxt, the online private capital learning eco-system.

Serve as an elite sponsor of CAIA Chapter events worldwide, supporting in-person and virtual gatherings across major financial centers.

Continue as the title sponsor of Capital Decanted , CAIA’s in-depth podcast featuring candid discussions with top investment professionals, exploring the historical and strategic forces shaping today’s markets.

, CAIA’s in-depth podcast featuring candid discussions with top investment professionals, exploring the historical and strategic forces shaping today’s markets. Collaborate on the design of a new, first of its kind, Islamic Finance microcredential (launching in 2026), designed to provide practitioners with region-specific context and global best practices.

designed to provide practitioners with region-specific context and global best practices. Co-develop a seminal research report on the Gulf’s rise from capital exporter to global private capital hub.

“This enterprise level partnership is about building bridges across disciplines, geographies, and generations,” said John L. Bowman, CEO, CAIA Association. “It directly supports several pillars of our Vision 2035 strategy—most notably the focus on industry innovation, future-ready learning, and professional development. Advancing these priorities requires world-class organizations to lead by example, and this collaboration reflects that leadership in action. With Franklin Templeton, we’re advancing the global investment ecosystem on behalf of professionals and clients.”

This partnership represents much more than financial support. As the lines between public and private markets continue to blur, alternative investments are no longer peripheral and have become central to modern portfolio construction. Further, the invasion of artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability, and the digitization of capital market infrastructure are generationally disrupting the industry. CAIA and Franklin Templeton are aligning to ensure the global talent pool keeps pace—with credible education, global dialogue, powerful community, and accessible insights.

“Partnering with CAIA will strengthen our focus on supporting the ongoing education and professionalization of the industry as client interest continues to migrate towards private capital and other alternatives investments. We’re eager to unite our global efforts, through their capstone CAIA Charter as well as a full suite of jointly developed thought leadership,” said Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments.

Spanning continents and channels, this partnership reflects a shared mission: to create a more educated, ethical, and active financial community. By combining global platforms with local insights, CAIA and Franklin Templeton are building not just a partnership, but a movement rooted in shared responsibility and long-term value for the global investment community.

Franklin Templeton has proudly maintained a strong presence in the Middle East for over two decades, having established operations in the UAE in 2000 and was amongst the first international asset management companies to establish a presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2004, a move that reflects its deepening roots and growing ambitions in the region. The firm's long-term commitment is demonstrated by strong partnerships with leading institutional clients, family offices, and global and local financial institutions, enabling the delivery of relevant investment solutions. As a leader in Islamic finance with a heritage of serving the Middle East for 25 years, and the recent opening of offices in Riyadh and Kuwait, Franklin Templeton is ideally positioned to provide a comprehensive suite of international, local, and Shariah-compliant investment solutions, tailored to serve a wide array of investor segments across the region. As of October 2025, Franklin Templeton manages over $5 billion in Shariah-compliant assets.

Notes to Editors

About CAIA Association

CAIA Association is a global network of forward-thinking investment professionals, redefining the future of capital allocation in a world where traditional and alternative converge. United by a commitment to improving investment outcomes, we lead with authority, educate to inspire, and connect people who turn insight into action. To learn more about the CAIA Association and how to become part of the most energized professional network shaping the future of investing, please visit us at https://caia.org/.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,600 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of 30 November 2025.