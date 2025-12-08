Sentact, Hardenbergh Group, Preverity, and National Credentialing Solutions Unveil Unified Brand Reimagining the Path to Exceptional Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentact today announced the launch of its new, unified brand, bringing Hardenbergh Group, Preverity, and National Credentialing Solutions under the Sentact name to better serve hospitals and health systems with integrated solutions that drive tangible results across clinical operations. The rebrand reflects Sentact’s strategic evolution to combine a unique blend of technology, analytics, and services to move healthcare organizations from reactive to proactive, accelerating performance improvements in safety, quality, patient experience, and regulatory readiness.

“By bringing these organizations together and expanding our capabilities, we are empowering healthcare organizations nationwide with the tools, insights, and expertise needed to deliver exceptional, safe care reliably and consistently.” Share

“The new Sentact brand encapsulates our shared story and deep, trusted industry expertise. It’s a culmination of what we’ve accomplished to date and the embodiment of where we’re headed,” said Daniel Hart, CEO of Sentact. “By bringing these organizations together and expanding our capabilities, we are empowering healthcare organizations nationwide with the tools, insights, and expertise needed to deliver exceptional, safe care reliably and consistently.”

Built around four core pillars, Sentact’s services and solutions are designed to address mission-critical operational needs of today’s hospitals and health systems.

Drive Safety-At-Scale: Comprehensive rounding, safety huddles, risk-prioritized Hospital Acquired Condition (HAC) prevention audits and advanced analytics increase risk visibility and drive continuous improvement organization-wide.

Comprehensive rounding, safety huddles, risk-prioritized Hospital Acquired Condition (HAC) prevention audits and advanced analytics increase risk visibility and drive continuous improvement organization-wide. Enhance Clinical Quality: Industry-leading provider analytics and benchmarking, peer review software, external peer review services, and consulting support quality and clinical performance.

Industry-leading provider analytics and benchmarking, peer review software, external peer review services, and consulting support quality and clinical performance. Improve Patient Experience: Leader rounding, self-directed feedback surveys, caregiver recognition, complaint & grievance management, and on-demand service recovery allow organizations to streamline workflows and positively impact patient experiences.

Leader rounding, self-directed feedback surveys, caregiver recognition, complaint & grievance management, and on-demand service recovery allow organizations to streamline workflows and positively impact patient experiences. Advance Provider Management: Interim staffing of medical services professionals for credentialing & enrollment, Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) services, and pre-credentialing risk analytics and benchmarking drive efficiencies around critical administrative functions in support of safety and regulatory readiness.

“Challenges around preventable harm, operational strain, and regulatory demands are persistent across healthcare and continue to intensify,” added Chris Dube, President, Sentact. “Today’s healthcare leaders need a trusted partner to walk alongside them, sharing their commitment to better outcomes. And while we are introducing a new expanded message for the Sentact brand, our mission and values remain the same and our customers can expect the same level of exceptional service we’ve always delivered.”

The refreshed brand and positioning include a new visual identity and website experience, while maintaining the legacy of innovation, industry expertise, speed of execution, and responsive customer service that clients across all three brands have relied on for decades.

Trusted by 60% of the top 20 U.S. health systems, Sentact’s unified technology, analytics and services platform has been strategically developed to deliver measurable results, empowering hospital leaders to improve clinical operational performance and, ultimately, patient outcomes.

Explore our company and available offerings at sentact.com.

About Sentact

Sentact is reimagining the path to exceptional care for hospitals and health systems by powering the mission-critical safety, quality, and patient experience initiatives that enhance outcomes. With unmatched technology, analytics, and services, Sentact’s end-to-end solutions and deep expertise drive value across clinical operations, empowering healthcare leaders to transform insights into action and achieve measurable improvements and better patient outcomes. For more information, visit sentact.com.