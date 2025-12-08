Welldoc Partners with CLEAR to Integrate Secure Identity Verification in AI-Powered Cardiometabolic Health Platform

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welldoc®, a leader in AI-powered cardiometabolic health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to integrate trusted identity verification into its digital health platform.

As a CMS Health Tech Ecosystem early adopter, focused on diabetes and obesity patient facing apps, Welldoc is deepening its commitment to CMS’s nationwide initiative through a new partnership with CLEAR. With a shared mission to make health technology experiences more accessible and connected, Welldoc recognizes that trusted identity is a critical foundation for delivering these services responsibly.

By introducing CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform, Welldoc will offer a more secure, seamless way for individuals to verify their identity to access their health networks and connect their medical records and health data directly into the Welldoc App. The CLEAR1 integration is expected to launch within the Welldoc App in Q1 2026.

“True patient-centered care requires both trust and accessibility,” said Kevin McRaith, CEO and President of Welldoc. “As we work with CMS to build the next generation of AI-powered health tech innovations for chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes, a secure and frictionless identity layer is essential. Our partnership with CLEAR ensures that the personalized, evidence-based solutions we deliver are accessed confidently and responsibly.”

This trusted identity layer will enable Welldoc to authenticate and aggregate fragmented health data from multiple sources, which powers the platform’s AI-driven insights engine. These personalized insights help patients better understand their health trends, support clinicians in optimizing interventions, and ultimately drive improved health outcomes for individuals managing chronic cardiometabolic conditions.

“CLEAR is proud to strengthen Welldoc’s mission of creating a more connected, intuitive digital health experience,” said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “Together, we’re giving individuals a simple, trusted way to verify their identity and access the tools that support their wellbeing, helping to ‘kill the clipboard’ and realize CMS’s vision for a modern health ecosystem.”

Together, CLEAR and Welldoc are supporting CMS’s vision to advance a more connected, patient-centered health ecosystem where people can confidently access the care and information they need.

About Welldoc

Welldoc® is an AI-powered health technology leader committed to connecting people to better, more personalized cardiometabolic care. The company's digital health platform delivers a unified experience for individuals managing diabetes, obesity (including GLP-1 support), hypertension, heart failure, and complex comorbidities including diabetes in pregnancy, sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The foundation of Welldoc's solution is healthcare-ready AI—a purpose-built engine grounded in unmatched clinical rigor, with 11 FDA clearances, 60 patents, and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating clinical effectiveness and safety. The platform's architecture allows individuals to connect to over 400 device and data sources, while also integrating seamlessly with electronic health record (EHR) systems to enable comprehensive data interoperability across care settings.

Welldoc partners across multiple healthcare sectors—including life sciences companies, health plans, health systems, and employers—to drive innovative health programs, improved patient outcomes, and reduced costs at scale. The company has been recognized as a leader in healthcare innovation, named one of TIME and Statista's World's Top HealthTech Companies and awarded "Best Overall Digital Health Company" by MedTech Breakthrough™ for multiple consecutive years. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 36 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.