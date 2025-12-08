Farmers Electric Cooperative and Base Power Launch First Residential Battery Program in Northeast Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Electric Cooperative (“Farmers”) and Base Power today announced the launch of the first residential battery partnership in Farmers’ service area, bringing an affordable, whole-home backup solution to members while delivering meaningful grid benefits to the region. The partnership marks a major step forward in providing reliable, cost-effective resiliency as the DFW Metroplex continues to grow.

The new program provides members automatic whole-home outage protection at a fraction of the cost of standby generators or alternative battery solutions. Members experience zero impact to their electricity bill, and Base manages installation, maintenance, and service for the life of the battery. Farmers members can see if their home qualifies today, with installations beginning in January 2026.

“Farmers is committed to bringing practical solutions to the communities we serve,” said Mark Stubbs, General Manager of Farmers Electric Cooperative. “Partnering with Base Power allows us to offer our members an affordable path to whole-home resiliency while strengthening our system for long-term growth. This program reflects our focus on reliability, innovation, and doing what’s best for our members today and in the future.”

Through the program, Base will deploy 20 MW of 24/7 dispatchable capacity through a fleet of networked residential battery systems. Farmers will continue to keep costs affordable for the membership by using the batteries to shave system peak and perform energy arbitrage using Base’s proprietary algorithms. Base plans to deliver the capacity over the next year and utilize a front-of-the-meter deployment configuration that ensures member bills are not impacted.

“We are excited to welcome the Farmers membership into a growing community of Texans who are seeking more reliable and affordable backup power,” said Zach Dell, CEO of Base Power. “With our distributed battery platform, we can add meaningful, dispatchable capacity to support growth while providing households with protection against outages.”

Farmers members can learn more and join the waitlist at basepowercompany.com/farmers

For more information on Base Power’s utility partnerships, visit basepowercompany.com/utilities

About Base Power

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Base Power is an energy company building a grid for the future—starting with battery-powered home energy. The company’s mission is to advance human prosperity through energy abundance—delivering reliable and affordable power for all. Learn more at www.BasePowerCompany.com.

About Farmers Electric Cooperative

Farmers Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric utility serving more than 100,000 meters across fast-growing communities in Northeast Texas. Founded in 1937, Farmers is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable electricity while investing in innovative solutions that support the long-term needs of its members and the region. Farmers provides electric service across Dallas, Collin, Rockwall, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Hopkins, Delta, Franklin, Fannin, Wood, and Van Zandt counties. Learn more at www.FarmersElectric.coop.