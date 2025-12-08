Kerrigan Advisors Represents Car Pros Automotive Group in Sale of Washington Kia and Hyundai Dealerships to Canada-Based Go Auto

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerrigan Advisors, the leading exclusive sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Car Pros Automotive Group, the 48th largest US dealership group per Automotive News, in the sale of its Seattle, Washington dealerships, Car Pros Kia Tacoma, Car Pros Kia Renton and Car Pros Hyundai Renton, to Go Auto. One of Canada’s largest dealership groups, Go Auto is family-owned and operates 70 dealerships and 28 brands across Canada and the US. Car Pros continues to operate its six highly ranked Honda, Kia, BMW and MINI franchises in Southern California.

In today’s buy/sell environment, buyers are attracted to high-volume dealerships with a consistent track record of strong sales performance, and these Car Pros stores exemplify that profile. Share

The transaction marks more than $10 billion in sales proceeds generated for Kerrigan Advisors’ sell-side clients since 2015, cementing its position as the leading buy/sell advisory firm in the industry. “We were honored to once again represent Matthew Phillips and the Car Pros team on this landmark transaction,” said Ryan Kerrigan, Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Car Pros has built a dominant Kia and Hyundai presence in one of the most dynamic import markets in the country. These stores are exceptional, and we are confident these high-performing franchises will thrive as part of Go Auto’s growing US platform.”

Car Pros Automotive Group is known for its values-led approach to retailing, strong operational performance and deep commitment to its employees, customers and communities. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips with a small used car lot and two employees, Car Pros has grown under CEO Matthew Phillips into a high-performance, people-focused organization with more than 700 employees and a track record of national success with the Kia and Hyundai brands, including the #1 and #2 Kia dealerships in the United States. The group’s dealerships consistently rank among the top performers in the country.

“I am so proud of our Car Pros teams who have helped our Washington dealerships achieve their leadership positions,” said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. “And, while I am confident the dealerships are in great hands with Go Auto, this sale is bittersweet. My dad, Ken Phillips, started selling cars in the 70s, establishing his first used car lot in downtown Tacoma in 1993, so our dealerships have deep roots in the communities they serve. We are profoundly grateful for the support we have received over the years, and for the dedicated employees whose hard work and heart shaped these stores. The Go Auto team shares the same Car Pros values and core principles – commitment to employees, customers and community – and I wish them much success as they continue to grow their presence in Washington.”

This acquisition is Go Auto’s first in the greater Seattle metro area and follows the company’s February 2023 entry into the US market with a dealership purchase in Bellingham, Washington.

The three dealerships are recognized volume leaders within the state. Car Pros Kia Tacoma ranks number one, Car Pros Kia Renton ranks number two, and Car Pros Hyundai Renton ranks number five in Washington. Their performance reflects the continued strength of the Kia and Hyundai brands in the Seattle-Tacoma market, where both OEMs consistently outperform competing import franchises in throughput and new-unit growth.

Phillips continued, “Kerrigan Advisors has been a thought partner to me and my family for more than a decade. They have been our go-to advisor for Car Pros’ growth strategy, with unmatched insights into the buy/sell market, dealership valuations and the buyer community. Their management of this sale process was seamless. I want to thank Ryan Kerrigan, Chris Gempton and the entire Kerrigan Advisors team for their tremendous efforts on this very important transaction for our family.”

Kia and Hyundai, supported by one of the most significant product transformations in the industry, have sales per franchise now exceeding 1,000 units annually, ranking fourth and fifth among all non-luxury OEMs. Dealer sentiment is equally strong: in the 2024 Kerrigan Dealer Survey, 80% of Kia dealers and 72% of Hyundai dealers expect franchise values to increase or remain the same in 2025 – the 4th and 5th highest among non-luxury brands.

Renton and Tacoma are two of Seattle’s fastest-growing suburbs where import brands command 75% market share, well above the national average. The Seattle-Tacoma metro area, home to more than 4.1 million, is the Pacific Northwest’s economic hub and one of the fastest-growing markets in the Western US, adding 67,000 residents in 2024 alone, the 10th largest gain of all US metros. The region benefits from a diversified economy anchored by major employers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Costco, a highly educated population and strong household incomes, and consistently ranks among the top areas in the US for economic performance.

“In today’s buy/sell environment, buyers are attracted to high-volume dealerships with a consistent track record of strong sales performance, and these Car Pros stores exemplify that profile,” said Erin Kerrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Their top-ranked performance in the Seattle-Tacoma market positioned this transaction for exceptional interest from the buyer community, and we were honored to work with Matthew again to identify an ideal buyer and shepherd the sale to a successful conclusion.”

Derek Crick of Ryan Swanson served as legal counsel to Car Pros. Jessica Cohen of Miller Nash and Ameen Tejani with Dentons Canada LLP served as legal counsel to Go Auto.

About Kerrigan Advisors

Kerrigan Advisors is the leading sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has led the industry with the sale of over 310 dealerships generating more than $10 billion in client proceeds, including two of the largest transactions in auto retail history – the sale of Jim Koons Automotive Companies to Asbury and Leith Automotive to Holman. The firm advises the industry’s leading dealership groups, enhancing value through the lifecycle of growing, operating and, when the time is right, selling their businesses. Led by a team of veteran industry experts with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity, accounting, finance and real estate, Kerrigan Advisors is the only firm in auto retail exclusively dedicated to sell-side advisory, providing its clients with the assurance of a conflict-free approach.

Kerrigan Advisors monitors conditions in the buy/sell market and publishes an in-depth analysis each quarter in The Blue Sky Report®, which includes Kerrigan Advisors’ signature blue sky charts, multiples, and analysis for each franchise in the luxury and non-luxury segments. To download a preview of the report, click here. The firm also releases monthly The Kerrigan Index™ composed of the seven publicly traded auto retail companies with operations focused on the US market. The Kerrigan Auto Retail Index is designed to track dealership valuation trends, while also providing key insights into factors influencing auto retail. To read the 2024 Kerrigan Dealer Survey, click here. To read the 2025 Kerrigan OEM Survey, click here. Kerrigan Advisors also is the co-author of NADA’s Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership.