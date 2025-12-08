Green Plains Achieves a Milestone as CO2 from Nebraska is Sequestered in Wyoming

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced that biogenic carbon dioxide from all three of its Nebraska facilities, Central City, Wood River, and York, is now being captured, transported on the Trailblazer pipeline and permanently sequestered at Tallgrass’ southeast Wyoming sequestration hub.

“This is a significant achievement for both companies and for the Nebraskan bioeconomy,” said Alison Nelson, Tallgrass’ segment president and vice president of CO2 business development and origination. “Through collaboration with Green Plains, we are demonstrating that large-scale, commercial carbon capture and storage is now a reality.”

The company also reported receipt of its first 45Z clean fuel production credit payment of approximately $14 million, representing a portion of the 2025 production tax credits transferred under a previously announced agreement. Additional payments related to the remaining 2025 tax credits are expected in the first quarter of 2026. September year to date, Green Plains has recorded approximately $26.5 million in 45Z value generated prior to activating carbon capture systems. Under the 45Z program, eligible low-carbon fuel producers earn production tax credits based on the carbon intensity of their fuel, meaning that as the plants further reduce their carbon intensity, credit value per gallon is expected to increase.

“Our success in Nebraska shows that we’re executing on our low-carbon strategy with purpose and precision,” said Chris Osowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With each step forward, we’re unlocking new value and advancing our low-carbon platform that we believe will drive growth and deliver long-term value.”

With its carbon-capture initiatives firmly established in Nebraska, Green Plains continues to advance its low-carbon platform, positioning the company for stronger performance and long-term growth.

