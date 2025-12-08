Gamma Technologies Strengthens Commitment to Japanese Market with New Local Entity and Extended Partnership with IDAJ

WESTMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader in multi-physics systems simulation software is proud to announce the launch of a new direct entity in Japan, Gamma Technologies G.K., a major step forward in strengthening our commitment to supporting innovation and transformation for our customers in the region.

Complementing this strategic move, GT is also extending its long-standing strategic partnership with our exclusive distributor in Japan, IDAJ Co., Ltd., a premier provider of analysis solutions. This enhanced collaboration will further deepen access to GT’s cutting-edge simulation tools and provide expanded support to customers in the automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors.

For 30 years GT’s partner, IDAJ, has played a vital role in introducing and supporting GT's solutions across the Japanese market. The partnership has been instrumental in enabling automotive OEMs, suppliers, and technology developers to achieve product excellence and engineering efficiency using its flagship product, GT-SUITE. In continued collaboration with IDAJ, this strategic step reinforces GT’s dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of customers in Japan, particularly as the automotive industry undergoes unprecedented technological disruption.

“We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with IDAJ, and this next chapter only strengthens our joint mission: to deliver best-in-class solutions, services, and innovation to our customers,” said Mr. Dimple Shah, Gamma Technologies’ President and CEO. “With a local presence in Japan, we are better positioned to listen closely to our customers and enable IDAJ to respond to their evolving needs by ensuring these requirements are reflected in the continued development of our software.”

Mr. Tatsuya Nakajima, President and CEO of IDAJ added, “Our partnership with Gamma Technologies has always been built on mutual trust and a shared vision. We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration as they establish local presence in Japan. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The combined strength of both organizations promises to deliver unmatched customer experience, local support, and innovation that aligns with the rapidly evolving needs of the Japanese automotive and mobility landscape.

About Gamma Technologies | www.gtisoft.com

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.

GT-AutoLion is the leading electro-chemical-thermal battery simulation software with multi-scale capabilities for 1D and 3D analysis and design. GT-FEMAG extends GT’s electrification portfolio with advanced multi-physics solutions for electric machines. GT also develops GT-PowerForge, a novel solution for power electronics design. The integration of GT-AutoLion, GT-FEMAG, and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE delivers unified and state-of-the-art system simulation capabilities for electrified vehicles. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com

About IDAJ | www.idaj.co.jp

IDAJ Co., LTD. is a Japan‑based digital engineering solutions company specializing in MBD (Model‑Based Development) and CAE (Computer‑Aided Engineering). Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, IDAJ offers a comprehensive suite of services including simulation software sales and support, system integration, and engineering consulting. Through strategic partnerships with Gamma Technologies and other multiple leading software vendors, the company empowers manufacturers with advanced simulation technologies—such as multi-physics system simulation, fluid dynamics, structural, electromagnetic analyses, and optimization tools—while also providing AI (artificial intelligence) and SPDM (Simulation Process and Data Management) solutions. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise, IDAJ is committed to transforming product development processes, driving digital transformation, and solving complex engineering challenges for clients.