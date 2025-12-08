-

Wyoming Joins the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program

CASPER, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wyoming Gaming Commission (WGC) today announced that the State of Wyoming is officially participating in the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP). Effective immediately, individuals can find a link to self-exclude on the WGC’s website at https://gaming.wyo.gov/resources/responsible-gaming or may enroll at www.nvsep.org to self-exclude from one or more forms of wagering, including online sports wagering, pari-mutuel wagering and skill-based amusement games.

“Problem gambling does not stop at the state border, and now, neither will self-exclusion protection.”

This move enhances Wyoming’s responsible gaming framework by providing a convenient, centralized resource for individuals who wish to voluntarily restrict their access to gambling activities across participating jurisdictions.

“I commend the state of Wyoming for embracing the shared commitment to player health that NVSEP represents,” said Jonathan Aiwazian, CEO of idPair, the technology behind the program. “To be effective, we must provide people with tools that travel with them. Problem gambling does not stop at the state border, and now, neither will self-exclusion protection.”

“The Wyoming Gaming Commission is committed to fostering an environment of integrity, fairness and player protection for all participants,” stated Nick Larramendy, Executive Director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission. “Joining NVSEP furthers our efforts by delivering a unified platform, making self-exclusion more accessible and providing wider geographical coverage than ever before for individuals who feel it is the right step.”

Key Program Features:

  • Online enrollment: Those wishing to self-exclude in Wyoming can now sign up quickly and securely at NVSEP.org, rather than completing paper forms.
  • Online reinstatement: When eligible, participants may request reinstatement online, offering a smoother transition back following the conclusion of their self-exclusion term.
  • National scope: NVSEP supports a multi-jurisdictional model, meaning the self-exclusion may apply across participating jurisdictions.
  • Support resources: An updated directory of local and national support resources is available for every state in NVSEP, with information on problem-gambling helplines and local support networks to provide education, referral and treatment resources, as well as links to the Wyoming Council on Problem Gambling.

About the Wyoming Gaming Commission:

The primary mission of the Wyoming Gaming Commission (WGC) is the protection of the wagering public and the health, safety, and welfare of the participants in all lawful gaming and pari-mutuel activity. Responsible gaming is an integral part of the Commission’s daily operations. Together with our partners, the Commission is committed to fostering an environment of responsible gaming, and addressing problem gambling head on, to ensure that patrons play responsibly and provide help to those who may need it.

About idPair:

idPair is dedicated to player health and technology that advances responsible gaming tools and insights, supporting tribal and state regulators and operators in deploying technologies that encourage a more sustainable gaming industry.

