Natalie Portman joins UNCAGED Innovations as a strategic partner and advocate for sustainable luxury.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNCAGED Innovations, the world’s first biomaterial company to create a sustainable leather alternative from grains, today announced a partnership with Academy Award–winning actor and producer Natalie Portman. Portman, a long-standing advocate for animal welfare and ethical consumerism, will work with the company to promote the adoption of sustainable, animal-free materials within the luxury and fashion sectors.

UNCAGED Innovations, founded by serial entrepreneur Stephanie Downs and biomaterials scientist Dr. Xiaokun Wang, has developed a proprietary luxury biomaterial created from grains that mimics the quality and performance of traditional leather. The end product emits 95% less greenhouse gases, uses 89% less water and 71% less energy than traditional animal leather. The company aims to address the environmental and ethical costs of the leather industry, one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and chemical waste in global manufacturing.

This collaboration is a mission-driven partnership to show both the industry and consumers that we need to and can evolve beyond leather. Both Portman and UNCAGED Innovations’ founder and CEO, Stephanie Downs, are committed vegans who have dedicated their careers to helping animals and the planet in their own ways.

The partnership will focus on raising awareness and inspiring action, showing consumers and brands that choosing animal-free materials drives a positive shift in fashion and beyond.

Natalie Portman, actress and animal welfare advocate, says: “UNCAGED is one of the most exciting businesses in the biomaterials space that I have seen. The significant market traction they have gained at such an early stage is proof of the demand for materials that are animal-free, luxurious and sustainable. Stephanie and the team at UNCAGED are redefining the leather industry for the better. As a vegan, I’ve spent years advocating for animals, and teaming up with UNCAGED allows me to amplify that mission. Together, we’re using what we each do best to inspire real change.”

Stephanie Downs, CEO and co-founder of UNCAGED Innovations, says: “We’re incredibly excited to have Natalie on board as a strategic partner as her voice and credibility bring powerful momentum to our mission. Consumers and businesses alike are demanding sustainable alternatives and together, this collaboration aims to meet that challenge. The biomaterials industry holds the key to a future where materials are regenerative and not destructive. But we are in a race against time to save our planet and evolve the leather industry. By combining biotechnology with design thinking, we’re accelerating sustainable change without compromising aesthetics or performance.”