Waites and MaintainX Partner to Connect Predictive Insights to Maintenance Execution

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waites Sensor Technologies, Inc. (Waites) and MaintainX, leaders in AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions, have entered into a partnership to unite advanced machine health insights with real-time work execution and intelligence, enabling faster and more informed responses to developing equipment issues.

The partnership addresses a common barrier in predictive maintenance programs: converting machine health alerts into timely, traceable repair actions. By reducing both mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to repair (MTTR), the integration delivers a true closed-loop reliability workflow that unifies detection, diagnosis, and resolution.

When the Waites system detects an anomaly, a detailed, analyst-verified work order is automatically created in MaintainX. Within that work order, technicians can see the analyst's summary, recommended actions, and relevant context for repair. For deeper diagnostic detail, such as vibration trends, historical patterns, and failure mode indicators, the work order includes a direct link to the corresponding action item in the Waites Dashboard. With two-way synced comments, updates made in MaintainX immediately surface in Waites, keeping analysts informed and technicians focused, all while ensuring full diagnostic intelligence is always one click away.

“Our partnership with MaintainX is about delivering a unified, end-to-end maintenance ecosystem for our customers,” said Rob Ratterman, Co-Founder and CEO at Waites. “By integrating predictive intelligence directly with frontline work execution, we’re giving teams a single, connected workflow that removes friction, accelerates repairs, and keeps operations running without interruption.”

The combined solution brings together:

Waites’ condition monitoring system, powered by AI trained on more than 13 trillion machine readings with an additional 10 billion added daily, and prescriptive insights from certified CAT II–IV analysts, delivering 99.92% defect detection coverage.

Trusted by over 13,000 industrial organizations, MaintainX combines AI-powered insights with a modern work execution platform, helping teams assign work, standardize procedures, accelerate repairs, and track results with greater accuracy and intelligence. It’s a connected system designed to transform maintenance and move the industry toward predictive, data-driven operations.

“This partnership bridges a long-standing divide in industrial maintenance, bringing predictive insights and actual work execution into one continuous, intelligent workflow,” said Chris Turlica, CEO and Co-Founder of MaintainX. “By connecting Waites’ anomaly detection with MaintainX’s real-time work management, we’re giving maintenance teams the ability to act faster, collaborate more effectively, and prevent issues before they become costly failures. It’s a major step forward for the industry and a meaningful acceleration of how our customers can drive reliability, performance, and uptime across their operations.”

About Waites:

Creating a world where nothing breaks.™

Waites keeps operations running smarter, longer, and more profitably by delivering clarity before failure. We combine rugged industrial sensors, proven AI, and real human expertise to stop problems before they become downtime. With 10 billion new data points added daily and certified analyst-reviewed insights delivered in plain language, industrial teams get more than alerts—they get action. For more information, visit www.waites.net.

About MaintainX:

Headquartered in San Francisco, MaintainX is an AI-Powered maintenance and asset management platform that allows frontline teams to reduce unplanned equipment downtime and increase production capacity. It turns real-time asset and work data into proactive insights that drive operational excellence, for organizations in manufacturing, energy, facilities management, and other physical-asset-driven industries, supporting customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.maintainx.com.

