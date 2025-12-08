TicketManager Named Preferred Ticket & Guest Management Partner of the Bay Area Host Committee

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TicketManager, the leading SaaS platform for corporate ticketing and guest experience management, today announced a strategic partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee, naming TicketManager the preferred ticket and guest management technology provider for Super Bowl LX and multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the region. The Host Committee will leverage TicketManager’s enterprise-grade platform to streamline VIP invitations, registration, and onsite guest management across all major events.

The partnership ensures a unified, secure, and scalable technology backbone to support one of the largest hospitality operations in sports. With Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium and global audiences arriving for FIFA World Cup 26™ SF Bay Area matches, the Bay Area Host Committee required a proven platform capable of managing thousands of high-profile guests, corporate partners, government officials, and community stakeholders.

“Hosting global events of this magnitude requires flawless execution, and TicketManager gives us the reliability, visibility, and control we need,” said Jessica Wong, Vice President, Partnerships & Client Services of the Bay Area Host Committee. “Their technology will help us deliver a world-class experience for every VIP guest from invitation through event day.”

TicketManager’s platform will centralize guest list management, automate invitation workflows, enforce credentialing requirements, and provide real-time reporting to the Host Committee and its partners. The system also offers seamless mobile access, ensuring staff and guests can navigate event logistics effortlessly.

“Super Bowl LX and the 2026 FIFA World Cup are two of the most significant sporting events in the world, and we’re honored to help the Bay Area Host Committee bring them to life,” said Tony Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of TicketManager. “Our mission has always been to make live event experiences easy, transparent, and impactful for organizations – and there is no better stage to demonstrate that than these global events.”

The Bay Area partnership builds on TicketManager’s long track record supporting major sports organizations, Fortune 500 brands, and large-scale international events. With millions of tickets managed annually across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, college sports, concerts, festivals, and global sporting events, TicketManager continues to redefine how organizations manage and measure live event engagement.

About TicketManager

TicketManager is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for managing corporate tickets, hospitality assets, and live event experiences. Trusted by thousands of enterprise brands and professional sports organizations, TicketManager makes it easy for companies to invite guests, manage ticket distribution, measure ROI, and stay compliant. TicketManager partners with major leagues, teams, and global event organizations to help businesses get more value from their sports and entertainment investments. Learn more at www.ticketmanager.com.

About the Bay Area Host Committee

The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) is the region’s first long-term sports entity, dedicated to uniting the Bay Area through sport by building pride, connecting communities, and reenergizing the region. As a nonprofit, BAHC partners with local teams, civic leaders, and businesses to bring world-class sporting events to the Bay Area—driving lasting economic, cultural, and social impact. BAHC is proud to have Boston Consulting Group (BCG), EA SPORTS, Kaiser Permanente, Genentech, and other visionary organizations as founding partners, supporting its mission to bring communities together and create lasting legacies through world-class events and sports. For more information, visit www.bayareahostcommittee.com or email us at info@bayareahostcommittee.com.