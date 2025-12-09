Nexus Partners With Transition Equity Partners to Advance Buildout of Data Center Campuses

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Data Centers, LLC (Nexus) is pleased to announce the closing of a large strategic equity investment from Transition Equity Partners, LLC (TEP). This investment will accelerate the development of Gigawatt scale data center campuses across the United States, to meet the surging demand of hyperscale needs.

Nexus is revolutionizing the hyperscale market, focused on delivering future-proof and sustainable campuses at an accelerated speed, which will be achieved in part through its robust behind-the-meter power generation strategy. Nexus will play a meaningful role in supporting the responsible advancement and adoption of AI technology. The behind-the-meter approach ensures speed to market, energy efficiency, and cost stability, all while supporting reliable and sustainable operations. The campuses will feature advanced cooling technologies that minimize water usage, robust connectivity to fiber networks, with a heavy focus on local economic impact through job creation and community partnerships.

Ivan Van der Walt, CEO of Nexus, stated “This investment from TEP is a key milestone in progressing our first data center campus, which commenced construction earlier this year, allowing Nexus to lock in critical equipment and accelerate workstreams. We are excited about the partnership with TEP and the impact Nexus will have by providing the necessary infrastructure in the acceleration and adoption of AI. We are also thrilled to welcome Brent Wahl as our incoming CFO, whose financial expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental as we scale our operations.”

Brent Wahl, incoming CFO of Nexus, stated, "I am excited to join the Nexus team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. The combination of world-class infrastructure expertise, innovative behind-the-meter power solutions, and strong backing from TEP creates an exceptional platform to deliver the critical capacity needed for the advancement of data center infrastructure. I look forward to helping scale our operations and strengthen our financial foundation as we execute on our vision."

“This investment highlights how TEP partners with management teams to bring large power and infrastructure projects to fruition that benefit from significant industry tailwinds” said Pat Eilers, Managing Partner and Founder at TEP, “the strategy of leveraging behind-the-meter power generation aligns perfectly with TEP’s mission to buildout new energy sources in an innovative and environmentally conscious manner, which is critical, now more than ever, to keep up with the power requirements of AI. We are excited and honored to work closely with Ivan and his team at Nexus to ensure the successful buildout of these campuses. We are equally pleased to see Brent Wahl join the Nexus team as CFO, bringing the financial leadership needed to support this growth trajectory.”

About Nexus Data Centers

Nexus Data Centers (Nexus) was formed by a group of infrastructure veterans who have a combined track record of building over $155 billion worth of greenfield projects. The genesis of Nexus was to create responsible, resilient data center campuses built on the essential site fundamentals of power, sustainable water sources, and fiber. Each campus is engineered to be as future-proof as practicable and supported by behind-the-meter power generation that removes reliance on the grid, avoids future grid price volatility, and prevents added strain on the communities that depend on it. Construction at our first campus in Hubbard, Texas has already begun, and we are proud to be a part of the community in which we live and work.

For more information, please visit: www.nexus-datacenters.com

About Transition Equity Partners

Founded in 2020, Transition Equity Partners (TEP) is a North American mid-market private equity firm specializing in energy transition infrastructure. With offices in Chicago, New York and Abu Dhabi, TEP combines deep sector expertise with a disciplined, thematic investment strategy, partnering closely with management teams and their differentiated projects to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns and sustainable outcomes.

For more information, please visit: www.transitionequity.com