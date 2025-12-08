DLA Piper Advises CM Equity Partners on ShorePoint Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA Piper advised private equity firm CM Equity Partners (CMEP) in its investment in ShorePoint, Inc., a cybersecurity services firm dedicated to improving the cyber resilience of federal agencies and their missions.

CMEP provides capital to companies in the federal and aerospace and defense industries. Its investment in ShorePoint positions the company for substantial growth, enabling it to expand its capabilities and deepen its customer footprint within the federal sector.

“The DLA Piper team throughout this transaction provided exceptional service, strategic insight, and an unwavering commitment to achieving a successful outcome,” said Jeffrey Mark, Managing Partner of CMEP. “Their team was a crucial part of our success in structuring and closing this transaction.”

“This transaction aligns two great organizations and accelerates critical growth in the federal cybersecurity sector,” said Jeffrey Houle, Chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services Transactional practice. “Working alongside the CMEP team to help structure and finalize this investment was a privilege and underscores our commitment to providing sophisticated legal guidance in the federal services and private equity sectors.”

Alongside Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team included Partners Thomas Pilkerton (Baltimore), Jimmy Russert (Atlanta), Jordan Bailowitz (Baltimore), Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC), Of Counsel Nia Brown (Washington, DC), Brad Jorgensen (Austin), Senior Attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern, VA), and Associates Huntington Domine (Palo Alto) and Traneke Hamrick (Washington, DC).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 15 consecutive years by Mergermarket and ranked number one in VC, PE, and M&A in combined global deal volume by PitchBook.

DLA Piper’s Aerospace and Defense practice offers a multidisciplinary international team with deep experience across the defense contracting lifecycle, from bid preparation and regulatory compliance to contract performance and dispute resolution. Our integrated team of government contracts specialists and corporate attorneys adeptly manage complex transactions — including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships — essential for success in this rigorously regulated sector. Drawing upon extensive experience with federal acquisition regulations and national security mandates, we provide comprehensive legal counsel that safeguards compliance while facilitating clients’ strategic growth within the aerospace and defense industry.

