IBMI SNQ and ICHOM Forms Strategic Partnership in Asia, Advancing Patient-centered Healthcare in the Region

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Symbol of National Quality (SNQ), initiated by Taiwan’s Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI), has partnered with the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) to set a new benchmark for healthcare standards across the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership agreement, signed by Chen Wei-Jao, Chief Convener, SNQ Committee, and Jennifer L. Bright, President and CEO of ICHOM, marked a significant collaboration between IBMI SNQ and ICHOM.

IBMI SNQ has implemented a rigorous three-stage review system that emphasizes structure, process, and outcomes in recognizing medical teams with world-class achievements. These include liver transplantation, pancreatic cancer surgery, craniofacial reconstruction, atrial fibrillation care, critical care, and gene therapies for rare diseases. Such accomplishments have positioned Taiwan as a global benchmark for healthcare quality, with several treatment protocols adopted into textbooks and incorporated into revisions of international standard treatment guidelines.

Since its founding in 1998, IBMI SNQ has completed more than 2,900 cross-disciplinary certifications spanning specialized medical care, clinical services, management, nursing, long-term care, and community services.

ICHOM is an international non-profit organization which defines the outcomes that are most important to patients. Its Accreditation program is designed to recognize institutions that are leading the way in outcomes measurement and value-based healthcare transformation. Accreditation not only highlights excellence in clinical performance but also fosters transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement. As part of this partnership, IBMI will promote the ICHOM Accreditation program throughout the country.

IBMI SNQ has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare quality across the Asia-Pacific region as it fostered dialogues among distinguished leaders and institutions. Notable participants include Dr. David Bates, member of the Board of Experts for Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2025, and Jennifer L. Bright, President and CEO of ICHOM, together with representatives from renowned organizations such as the University of Tokyo Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Stanford University, the European Union of Private Hospitals, the World Medical Association, and leading medical centers in Taiwan.

About IBMI SNQ

The Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI) administers the Symbol of National Quality (SNQ) Certification Program, Taiwan’s original healthcare quality evaluation system. Since 1998, SNQ has certified thousands of healthcare services and innovations and recognized world-leading medical teams through its rigorous outcome-oriented evaluation standards.

