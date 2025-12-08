Morris & Dickson LLC Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Prodigy Health

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morris & Dickson, the nation’s largest independent wholesale and specialty distributor, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Prodigy Health, a privately held, national specialty distributor of plasma derivatives, specialty drugs and vaccines.

The proposed acquisition underscores Morris & Dickson’s accelerated growth in serving both inpatient and outpatient care settings for health systems, hospitals and provider-owned community clinics and infusion centers. With the acquisition, M&D will expand its product portfolio to include a comprehensive on-shelf inventory of plasma derivatives, coagulation products, immune globulin, recombinants and vaccines for both acute and non-acute care through one company and one ordering portal, supported by M&D’s trusted distribution services and hallmark personalized account support team.

Prodigy Health customers will also gain access to 30,000 SKUs of full-line and specialty products through the M&D portfolio, plus the strength of an independent organization with 180-plus years of serving pharmacies.

“Signing the LOI with Prodigy Health is another important step in our growth strategy as we continue to expand nationally in support of pharmacies across all sites of care,” says Morris & Dickson CEO, Jody Hatcher. “The Prodigy team has built extensive capabilities in the management of these high-cost drugs for bleeding disorders and immune deficiencies, and they are aligned to our goal of creating an alternative, more agile and responsive distribution solution for pharmacies. This acquisition underscores our ability to serve customers in a more meaningful way with our full focus on their pharmacy success.”

“At Prodigy Health, our mission has always been to revolutionize specialty pharmaceutical distribution,” said Ty Dishman, CEO of Prodigy Health. “Joining forces with Morris & Dickson will allow us to scale and jointly come together on a mission to deliver an alternative model that provides an unmatched, seamless experience for hospitals, specialty pharmacies and clinics. We’re excited about what this future holds.”

Transaction terms were not disclosed and deal close is anticipated in Q1 2026. Both organizations will operate independently at this time.

About Morris & Dickson

Morris & Dickson is the industry’s largest independent full-line and specialty pharmaceutical distributor with a singular focus on reliable, next-day delivery of drugs and related products to health systems, independent and specialty pharmacies, specialty clinics and infusion centers, and alternative care facilities. Serving pharmacies since 1841, Morris & Dickson continues to grow to meet customers’ needs with a comprehensive inventory of over 35,000 SKUs and a state-of-the-art, 12-acre automated distribution center, located in Louisiana. M&D plans to open a second distribution center designed to support its national and specialty growth in early 2026, located in Olive Branch, MS. www.morrisdickson.com

About Prodigy Health

Prodigy Health is a specialty pharmaceutical distributor established in 2001 in Austin, TX. Prodigy Health is an independent, privately held organization that delivers the right solutions for its customers, emphasizing personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and trusted partnerships. The company’s dedication to efficiency, reliability, and patient-centric values has led to exceptional growth and ongoing success in markets across the United States. www.prodigyhealth.com