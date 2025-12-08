Axle Point Capital Closes First Transaction with Strategic Investment in Odyssey Space Research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axle Point Capital announced the successful closing of its first major transaction, marking a significant milestone for the recently launched private investment firm. The Newport Beach-based private equity group identified and co-sponsored a strategic investment in Odyssey Space Research, LLC, a leading provider of flight software and engineering services supporting critical U.S. space and defense programs.

The deal was made possible through Axle Point’s strategic partnership with the ONE Bow River National Defense Fund, which provided the equity capital for the transaction. The investment highlights Axle Point Capital’s ability to source, perform due diligence, and execute highly differentiated, proprietary investment opportunities within the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors, along with the depth of its relationships with world-class institutional partners.

Odyssey delivers advanced engineering and software services — including flight software development, guidance, navigation & control (GN&C), simulation, mission analysis, avionics integration and test, spaceflight simulation & analysis, and human-spaceflight operations. Their software portfolio includes frameworks and tools that deliver customizable and robust solutions for everything from small satellites to large, human-rated spacecraft. Odyssey plays a critical role across a variety of space missions — from routine operations to complex rendezvous, docking, proximity operations, and crewed mission support.

Among the most significant milestones for Odyssey in recent years is the award of the RPOC V contract by NASA in December 2025. This five-year pact supports integrated GN&C assessments, trajectory and flight-software integration for commercial cargo and crew vehicles approaching the International Space Station (ISS), as well as for the Orion spacecraft program.

“Axle Point Capital was founded to identify and unlock value in hard-to-access sectors like space and defense,” said Gerik Degner, CFA, Managing Partner. “We are thrilled to partner with ONE Bow River and the exceptional team at Odyssey and look forward to leveraging our sector expertise to help accelerate its growth and expand its impact on vital national space programs.”

“Odyssey represents the very best of innovation in spaceflight software and guidance, navigation, and control systems for manned and unmanned spaceflight and robotics. The Odyssey team is stellar from top to bottom,” added Kevin O’Neil, Chief Investment Officer of ONE Bow River. Steven Joanis, Senior Managing Director, added, “It is a privilege to partner with Axle Point, whose market understanding, strategic vision, and raw tenacity were pivotal in architecting this transaction and bode well for the valuation acceleration to come. This investment underscores our shared commitment to advancing technologies that are vital to our nation’s capabilities in space.”

About Axle Point Capital

Axle Point Capital is a specialized private investment firm focused on the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the firm was founded to identify highly differentiated, investment opportunities in complex, hard-to-access markets and partner with leading management teams to accelerate growth and unlock long-term enterprise value.

About Odyssey Space Research, LLC

Odyssey Space Research is a privately held firm that was founded in 2003. Headquartered near the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Company also maintains a sister office in Boulder, Colorado. Odyssey is a mission-critical engineering and software partner to the U.S. civil and national security space community. The Company’s expertise spans spaceflight guidance, navigation and control (GN&C), systems engineering, flight software development, and mission simulation. The Company's service model is in direct alignment with Department of Defense and NASA modernization priorities.

About ONE Bow River National Defense Fund

ONE Bow River National Defense Fund is a specialized private investment platform dedicated to accelerating growth in mission-critical defense, aerospace, and national security technologies. Based in Denver, Colorado, the fund focuses on control-oriented equity investments in founder-led and management-driven businesses that support U.S. defense readiness, space superiority, and national security infrastructure.