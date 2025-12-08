o9 Strengthens Ties With World Economic Forum's Associate Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Associate Partner program, further expanding its collaboration with the international institution for public-private cooperation. The program connects global leaders from business, government, international organizations, and academia to share knowledge and drive positive change on the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Associate Partner status marks an evolution of o9’s relationship with WEF following its previous participation in the Forum’s Innovator Communities. Over the next three years, o9 will participate in the Associate Partner program and be able to contribute to and attend WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos as well as other regional events. Additionally, o9 will participate in WEF's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, one of the Forum’s 11 centers, to engage with prominent policymakers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives, and business leaders and offer unique business insights to address global issues.

"Our world is more connected than ever, and creating resilient, dependable global supply chains is becoming a critical component of building continued stability and shared prosperity. As AI technologies continue to evolve, it represents a great opportunity for value creation, and when deployed responsibly, can transform our world's supply chains into drivers of growth and innovation that provide positive sustainable and social impact," says Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. "I'm pleased to continue our participation with the WEF Forum and look forward to discussing how AI technologies can transform our supply chains and create new opportunities for communities across the globe."

To learn more about o9, visit o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.