-

o9 Strengthens Ties With World Economic Forum's Associate Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Associate Partner program, further expanding its collaboration with the international institution for public-private cooperation. The program connects global leaders from business, government, international organizations, and academia to share knowledge and drive positive change on the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Associate Partner status marks an evolution of o9’s relationship with WEF following its previous participation in the Forum’s Innovator Communities. Over the next three years, o9 will participate in the Associate Partner program and be able to contribute to and attend WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos as well as other regional events. Additionally, o9 will participate in WEF's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, one of the Forum’s 11 centers, to engage with prominent policymakers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives, and business leaders and offer unique business insights to address global issues.

"Our world is more connected than ever, and creating resilient, dependable global supply chains is becoming a critical component of building continued stability and shared prosperity. As AI technologies continue to evolve, it represents a great opportunity for value creation, and when deployed responsibly, can transform our world's supply chains into drivers of growth and innovation that provide positive sustainable and social impact," says Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. "I'm pleased to continue our participation with the WEF Forum and look forward to discussing how AI technologies can transform our supply chains and create new opportunities for communities across the globe."

To learn more about o9, visit o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

Contacts

Katie Fanuko
katie.fanuko@o9solutions.com

Industry:

o9

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Katie Fanuko
katie.fanuko@o9solutions.com

More News From o9

o9 Strengthens Sales Organization with Key Leadership Appointments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading AI-powered software platform provider for enterprise planning and decision-making, today announced two senior appointments within its sales organization. Edwin Castillo has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Revenue Enablement, and Beth Shuman as Vice President of Sales Operations. These appointments reinforce o9’s continued investment in building a world-class sales organization to support the Company’s global growth and expanding custo...

o9 Receives the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, Ranking in the Top 1% for Excellence in Environmental, Social and Ethical Performance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, a globally recognized assessment platform that evaluates businesses’ sustainability practices across multiple categories, including Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This marks the first year that o9 has received a Platinum rating, which highlights the Company's commitment to co...

o9 Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2025

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2025. The report recognizes o9 for its Digital Brain platform and Supply Chain Control Tower capabilities, which enable organizations to monitor demand, supply, and inventory levels in real time and gain early visibility into potential delays or disruptions. The...
Back to Newsroom